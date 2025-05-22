Byu's Jake Retzlaff accused of sexual abuse in civil lawsuit

Salt Lake City– Byu -football Quarterback Jake Retzlaff is accused of sexual violence in a civil court case.

The lawsuit was brought to the third court in Salt Lake County on Wednesday 21 May. KSL Sports obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

Jake Retzlaff is mentioned as a defendant in the case, with Jane Doe AG as the claimant. He is not accused of a crime.

The lawsuit claims that Jane Doe AG and Retzlaff were connected via social media in October 2023. At that time, Retzlaff was in his first year as a player in the Byu football program.

In the court case, Jane Doe AG claims that the interaction on or around November 22, 2023 took place. Retzlaff invited Jane Do AG to “hang around and play video games”. The lawsuit claims that “Retzlaff raped, strangled and Bit Jane do AG”

Jane Doe AG claims at some point that the two started to kiss, but she didn't want to do anything anymore. The anonymous claimant claimed that Retzlaff continued to escalate the situation while she tried to de-escalate and “delay things”. Jane Doe AG “wanted to leave but was scared and felt like she couldn't get away.”

At one point during the attack, Jane Doe AG claims that she was in “so much pain” that she fainted.

The lawsuit later states, a rape kit was performed and photos taken of the cut on her lip and the bruises around her neck and on her inner thighs.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Do AG contact with the Provo Police Department, but the participation “did not share his name because the officer she said said that if she did, detectives in the Retzlaff house would appear to interrogate and share her name with him. She was scared and not ready to confront him.”

The lawsuit added that “at one point after he spoke to the police, an officer picked her up to ask the name because someone else submitted a complaint against a football player and the police wanted to see if it was the same person.”

Retzlaff's lawyer issues a statement

Mark Baute, a lawyer who claims to represent Retzlaff, said in a written statement to KSL Sports, the starting Byu Quarterback “is a nice young man” and that “he is also actually innocent, and we look forward to proving that innocence.”

Byu issues a statement about the civil lawsuit in which Jake Retzlaff is involved

Brigham Young University issued a statement about the civil court case on Wednesday afternoon.

“Byu became aware today that a civil lawsuit in which Jake Retzlaff was brought this morning. The university takes every allegation very seriously, according to all processes and guidelines imposed by Title IX. Because of the federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to give additional comments.”

Jake Retzlaff is the starting quarterback for Byu football since November 2023. Retzlaff was part of a Byu team with an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl victory last season.

Declaration of Provo Police Department

From 7:05 pm (MDT) on Wednesday, May 21, Provo Police Department issued a statement to KSL Sports in response to the statement of the rape in the civil procedure.

“The Provo Police Department is aware of a civil lawsuit with a statement of rape that is done by an anonymous claimant against a Byu football player. Provo Police Department has not received any legal submission with regard to this civil case.

“The civil lawsuit contains sufficient details of the alleged attack for the Department to identify a possible correlating case report. Our data shows that on November 27, 2023 our department received a telephone report from a woman with the initials AG who gave a similar report. She was dealt with with courtesy and care. Did not reveal any useful research pipes.

“The civil proceedings states that Provo Police Personnel discouraged the victim by telling her that there is no justice for victims of sexual abuse. From everything we have assessed, this is not true. We have a team of dedicated researchers and victim proponents whose only mission to make a declaration of sexual abuse is to take a declaration of sexual abuse of the Eisual Mission. to promote research if desired.

“We will continue to help and serve all the victims of abuse.”

