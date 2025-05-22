Sports
Byu's Jake Retzlaff accused of sexual abuse in civil lawsuit
Salt Lake City– Byu -football Quarterback Jake Retzlaff is accused of sexual violence in a civil court case.
The lawsuit was brought to the third court in Salt Lake County on Wednesday 21 May. KSL Sports obtained a copy of the lawsuit.
Byu Quarterback Jake Retzlaff accused of sexual abuse in civil lawsuit
Jake Retzlaff is mentioned as a defendant in the case, with Jane Doe AG as the claimant. He is not accused of a crime.
The lawsuit claims that Jane Doe AG and Retzlaff were connected via social media in October 2023. At that time, Retzlaff was in his first year as a player in the Byu football program.
In the court case, Jane Doe AG claims that the interaction on or around November 22, 2023 took place. Retzlaff invited Jane Do AG to “hang around and play video games”. The lawsuit claims that “Retzlaff raped, strangled and Bit Jane do AG”
Jane Doe AG claims at some point that the two started to kiss, but she didn't want to do anything anymore. The anonymous claimant claimed that Retzlaff continued to escalate the situation while she tried to de-escalate and “delay things”. Jane Doe AG “wanted to leave but was scared and felt like she couldn't get away.”
At one point during the attack, Jane Doe AG claims that she was in “so much pain” that she fainted.
The lawsuit later states, a rape kit was performed and photos taken of the cut on her lip and the bruises around her neck and on her inner thighs.
According to the lawsuit, Jane Do AG contact with the Provo Police Department, but the participation “did not share his name because the officer she said said that if she did, detectives in the Retzlaff house would appear to interrogate and share her name with him. She was scared and not ready to confront him.”
The lawsuit added that “at one point after he spoke to the police, an officer picked her up to ask the name because someone else submitted a complaint against a football player and the police wanted to see if it was the same person.”
Retzlaff's lawyer issues a statement
Mark Baute, a lawyer who claims to represent Retzlaff, said in a written statement to KSL Sports, the starting Byu Quarterback “is a nice young man” and that “he is also actually innocent, and we look forward to proving that innocence.”
Byu issues a statement about the civil lawsuit in which Jake Retzlaff is involved
Brigham Young University issued a statement about the civil court case on Wednesday afternoon.
“Byu became aware today that a civil lawsuit in which Jake Retzlaff was brought this morning. The university takes every allegation very seriously, according to all processes and guidelines imposed by Title IX. Because of the federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to give additional comments.”
Jake Retzlaff is the starting quarterback for Byu football since November 2023. Retzlaff was part of a Byu team with an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl victory last season.
Declaration of Provo Police Department
From 7:05 pm (MDT) on Wednesday, May 21, Provo Police Department issued a statement to KSL Sports in response to the statement of the rape in the civil procedure.
“The Provo Police Department is aware of a civil lawsuit with a statement of rape that is done by an anonymous claimant against a Byu football player. Provo Police Department has not received any legal submission with regard to this civil case.
“The civil lawsuit contains sufficient details of the alleged attack for the Department to identify a possible correlating case report. Our data shows that on November 27, 2023 our department received a telephone report from a woman with the initials AG who gave a similar report. She was dealt with with courtesy and care. Did not reveal any useful research pipes.
“The civil proceedings states that Provo Police Personnel discouraged the victim by telling her that there is no justice for victims of sexual abuse. From everything we have assessed, this is not true. We have a team of dedicated researchers and victim proponents whose only mission to make a declaration of sexual abuse is to take a declaration of sexual abuse of the Eisual Mission. to promote research if desired.
“We will continue to help and serve all the victims of abuse.”
Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's reporting about Byu in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_harper.
Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from the sports leader of Utah. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://kslsports.com/ncaa/byu-football/jake-retzlaff-accused-civil/548459
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Students of Connecticut River Academy celebrate Aapi Heritage Month – NBC Connecticut
- “ Big and Beautiful Bill '' from Trump adopts the house in the victory commander for the leaders of the GOP
- Polri affirms the original diploma of Joko Widodo, the medical-legal results reveal the validity of the document
- The British government borrowing reached 2.22 billion in April.
- Noem is wrong saying that Habeas Corpus allows deportations
- Lifting sanctions can overeat the liberal economic opening of Syria
- Shape the future of hockey
- France and China have a common goal |
- Harvard blocked by the DHS of the registration of international students
- Why the supporters of Brexit are upset by the new British agreement
- Felix Auger-Aliass Time out to semi-final after a long time
- Applying new compounds to bednets targets malaria parasites rather than mosquitoes