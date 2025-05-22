Novak Djokovic and Kristina Romanova, a story about tennis and well -being

LONDON – The Lifestyle Product Line Aman Essentials of the Aman Resorts is growing its categories with the introduction of Aman Tennis Club, a tennis line on and off-court with women's and men's clothing and accessories.

According to Aman Essentials Chief Executive Officer Kristina Romanova, the decision to venture in tennis was of course.

“The concept was born from the guests inside [the Aman] Because many of our visitors are naturally attracted to tennis as part of their wellness routine and a way to make contact with others, “she said in an interview by Amanruya in Bodrum, Turkey, where the line was revealed.

Racket sports have become on the rise from a commercial point of view.

According to a worldwide Padel report from Playtomic, opened a total of 12,651 Padel clubs in 2023, which is an average of 51 club openings every week.

The Aman Tennis Club collection.

In Wimbledon, where the Wimbledon championships take place, the All England Lawn Tennis Club is planning to build 39 new grass tennis courts and a stadium court with 8,000.

The Aman Tennis Club collection varies from knitted tennis dresses, half-zip sweatshirts, T-shirts and shorts in white, clay, dark green and blue, which reflect the clay at Roland-Garros or the grass on the Wimbledon Championships.

Romanova was determined that the pieces were made in Italy and Portugal.

“Italy stands as a sign of luxury and craftsmanship, especially in the current one [luxury] environment. We thought it was important to continue to work suppliers who are known to us and are ethical factories are family business and have been there for generations, “she said.

The line will roll out in all 36 sites of Aman and it will be offered in addition to the home scent of the brand, fine scent, ready-made, supplements, skin care and yoga accessories.

The Aman Tennis Club collection.

And the Aman Tennis Club will drop more pieces during the busy tennis season.

Romanova has seen Aman Essentials grow with a hawkog.

The ready-made category of the brand has brought 48 percent on an annual basis, followed by skin care grows by 47 percent on an annual basis and accessories at 27 percent on an annual basis.

The strongest market in AMAN Essentials is North -America and the Caribbean, which is good for 44 percent of sales. Asia comes in a close second, good for 42 percent of sales and Europe, the middle -east and Africa is 14 percent.

The brand is also in stock in Harrods, Neiman Marcus and Violet Gray, but according to Romanova the boutiques in the resorts are good for the majority of sale.

Kristina Romanova, Chief Executive Officer of Aman Essentials. Courtiness Nikita Chorny

“The boutiques are the core of the company and of course there are always expectations to grow our direct-to-consumer, which continues to happen, but Aman is so rooted in experience,” she said.

Being workaholic is nothing new for Romanova.

At the age of 30 she may look young on paper, but she has been working since she was 16 and has her fashion career as a formative period.

“Seeing Mr. Ralph Lauren and his teamwork, from the design process to how they check for quality, still inspires me to this day. Even going to fashion weeks is part of my creative boost,” said Romanova.

She has been CEO of Aman Essentials since 2022 and her biggest learning was to stay patient and faithful to the DNA brand, but when it comes to launching new categories or products, she thrives from the adrenaline soot, just like a tennis player on the field.

The Aman Tennis Club collection.

The Aman doubles tennis with more than just the many courts found on the site of each resort or the Aman Tennis Club. The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic signed in August last year as a global wellness adviser.

And the Aman has a sentimental value for Djokovic, who married his childhood love, Jelena Ristic in the Aman Sveti Stefan in Montenegro in 2014.

He has designed a detoxification program for the AAN, which is currently available at seven of the resorts.

“I feel that during my professional career I had many different lessons and experiences that helped me to become the successful tennis player I am and at the age of 38 to keep playing at the highest level,” said the 24-way Grand Slam winner in an interview.

'[My] Focus is on a long service life because I have been responsible for my body and mind for many years – those lessons can be implemented and apply to many different programs of well -being, “he added.

The Aman Tennis Club collection.

The detoxification program focuses on biotech, nutrition, hydration and supplements.

The biotech uses a formula that Djokovic has created with the help of practices derived from ancient China, India and Eastern Europe.

“Wellness is a personal journey for me and I have a very holistic approach,” he said.

Djokovic wants to share his teachings as a athlete during his ten -year career.

He launched his Sila Supplements Business last year and collaborated with Waterdrop, a water company that encourages drinking more water with its flavored electrolytes.

Novak Djokovic in Amanpuri in Thailand.

The tennis star delves deeper into health and technology with another project called Regenesis Pod, which comes on the market at the end of the year.

“I have actually recorded all the wellness technology that I have used for the past 15 to 20 years. It is a multisensory experience and it is something that I talked to Aman about recording in the hotels,” said Djokovic.

He explains that the POD is a “fast, healthy solution for a fast modern lifestyle.”

Although Djokovic is against the term 'fast solution', he said he will test the pods for a better understanding. He wants to create something that “people can go in and out in a short time – from eight, 10 to 12 minutes – and rejuvenate, reset, charged.”

“I always like to be personally the guinea pig that tries things and ensures that something really works or does not work before I share it with someone else,” he said.

Novak Djokovic in Amanpuri in Thailand.

When it comes to the commercialization of his products, Djokovic explains that everything is scientifically supported for him crucial for him. His hydration supplements are enlightened green, while the pods are still undergoing scientific studies.

Djokovic speaks passionately about his projects despite a debilitating tennis season, including the Geneva Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.

“If I always play the same tournaments for many years, I have certain rituals or places that I go for recovery or mindfulness, [like] Walks in nature, but when it comes to training, it is like a basis on which we continue to build, “he said.

On the field, maintaining its speed is central to every competition.

“Tennis is a sport based on speed and time. We work to maintain that level, [especially] With the 20-year-old boys are coyotes that there are that you want to tear apart, so you have to be very sharp, “Djokovic argues.

Novak Djokovic in Amanpuri in Thailand.

He saw the expected Rome Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

“To be honest, I enjoyed it for a certain time and then I started to get sick in my stomach that I am not the one who played. I had to switch [it] Go away and go back to my company of sports and prepare me to face them, hopefully in Paris, “said Djokovic.

“I felt that the end of the first set was very special and they played at a high level. The match-up between these two boys, [who are] Now the leaders of tennis and the greatest rivalry we have now are great, “he said.

Djokovic has not only obtained trophies in his tennis career, but also notes.

He works with Lacoste for his kit and Asics for his shoes, as well as Hublot, Qatar Airways and Head.

“It is clear that I do care about what I am wearing and I try to be busy designing the clothing and its functionality. When it comes to tennis, they are really shoes and a racket that tennis players don't want to mess with,” Djokovic said.

He lives what he preaches when he enters the quarterfinals at the Geneva open for an offer for his 100th ATP title.