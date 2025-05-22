Sports
Novak Djokovic and Kristina Romanova, a story about tennis and well -being
LONDON – The Lifestyle Product Line Aman Essentials of the Aman Resorts is growing its categories with the introduction of Aman Tennis Club, a tennis line on and off-court with women's and men's clothing and accessories.
According to Aman Essentials Chief Executive Officer Kristina Romanova, the decision to venture in tennis was of course.
“The concept was born from the guests inside [the Aman] Because many of our visitors are naturally attracted to tennis as part of their wellness routine and a way to make contact with others, “she said in an interview by Amanruya in Bodrum, Turkey, where the line was revealed.
Racket sports have become on the rise from a commercial point of view.
According to a worldwide Padel report from Playtomic, opened a total of 12,651 Padel clubs in 2023, which is an average of 51 club openings every week.
In Wimbledon, where the Wimbledon championships take place, the All England Lawn Tennis Club is planning to build 39 new grass tennis courts and a stadium court with 8,000.
The Aman Tennis Club collection varies from knitted tennis dresses, half-zip sweatshirts, T-shirts and shorts in white, clay, dark green and blue, which reflect the clay at Roland-Garros or the grass on the Wimbledon Championships.
Romanova was determined that the pieces were made in Italy and Portugal.
“Italy stands as a sign of luxury and craftsmanship, especially in the current one [luxury] environment. We thought it was important to continue to work suppliers who are known to us and are ethical factories are family business and have been there for generations, “she said.
The line will roll out in all 36 sites of Aman and it will be offered in addition to the home scent of the brand, fine scent, ready-made, supplements, skin care and yoga accessories.
And the Aman Tennis Club will drop more pieces during the busy tennis season.
Romanova has seen Aman Essentials grow with a hawkog.
The ready-made category of the brand has brought 48 percent on an annual basis, followed by skin care grows by 47 percent on an annual basis and accessories at 27 percent on an annual basis.
The strongest market in AMAN Essentials is North -America and the Caribbean, which is good for 44 percent of sales. Asia comes in a close second, good for 42 percent of sales and Europe, the middle -east and Africa is 14 percent.
The brand is also in stock in Harrods, Neiman Marcus and Violet Gray, but according to Romanova the boutiques in the resorts are good for the majority of sale.
“The boutiques are the core of the company and of course there are always expectations to grow our direct-to-consumer, which continues to happen, but Aman is so rooted in experience,” she said.
Being workaholic is nothing new for Romanova.
At the age of 30 she may look young on paper, but she has been working since she was 16 and has her fashion career as a formative period.
“Seeing Mr. Ralph Lauren and his teamwork, from the design process to how they check for quality, still inspires me to this day. Even going to fashion weeks is part of my creative boost,” said Romanova.
She has been CEO of Aman Essentials since 2022 and her biggest learning was to stay patient and faithful to the DNA brand, but when it comes to launching new categories or products, she thrives from the adrenaline soot, just like a tennis player on the field.
The Aman doubles tennis with more than just the many courts found on the site of each resort or the Aman Tennis Club. The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic signed in August last year as a global wellness adviser.
And the Aman has a sentimental value for Djokovic, who married his childhood love, Jelena Ristic in the Aman Sveti Stefan in Montenegro in 2014.
He has designed a detoxification program for the AAN, which is currently available at seven of the resorts.
“I feel that during my professional career I had many different lessons and experiences that helped me to become the successful tennis player I am and at the age of 38 to keep playing at the highest level,” said the 24-way Grand Slam winner in an interview.
'[My] Focus is on a long service life because I have been responsible for my body and mind for many years – those lessons can be implemented and apply to many different programs of well -being, “he added.
The detoxification program focuses on biotech, nutrition, hydration and supplements.
The biotech uses a formula that Djokovic has created with the help of practices derived from ancient China, India and Eastern Europe.
“Wellness is a personal journey for me and I have a very holistic approach,” he said.
Djokovic wants to share his teachings as a athlete during his ten -year career.
He launched his Sila Supplements Business last year and collaborated with Waterdrop, a water company that encourages drinking more water with its flavored electrolytes.
The tennis star delves deeper into health and technology with another project called Regenesis Pod, which comes on the market at the end of the year.
“I have actually recorded all the wellness technology that I have used for the past 15 to 20 years. It is a multisensory experience and it is something that I talked to Aman about recording in the hotels,” said Djokovic.
He explains that the POD is a “fast, healthy solution for a fast modern lifestyle.”
Although Djokovic is against the term 'fast solution', he said he will test the pods for a better understanding. He wants to create something that “people can go in and out in a short time – from eight, 10 to 12 minutes – and rejuvenate, reset, charged.”
“I always like to be personally the guinea pig that tries things and ensures that something really works or does not work before I share it with someone else,” he said.
When it comes to the commercialization of his products, Djokovic explains that everything is scientifically supported for him crucial for him. His hydration supplements are enlightened green, while the pods are still undergoing scientific studies.
Djokovic speaks passionately about his projects despite a debilitating tennis season, including the Geneva Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.
“If I always play the same tournaments for many years, I have certain rituals or places that I go for recovery or mindfulness, [like] Walks in nature, but when it comes to training, it is like a basis on which we continue to build, “he said.
On the field, maintaining its speed is central to every competition.
“Tennis is a sport based on speed and time. We work to maintain that level, [especially] With the 20-year-old boys are coyotes that there are that you want to tear apart, so you have to be very sharp, “Djokovic argues.
He saw the expected Rome Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.
“To be honest, I enjoyed it for a certain time and then I started to get sick in my stomach that I am not the one who played. I had to switch [it] Go away and go back to my company of sports and prepare me to face them, hopefully in Paris, “said Djokovic.
“I felt that the end of the first set was very special and they played at a high level. The match-up between these two boys, [who are] Now the leaders of tennis and the greatest rivalry we have now are great, “he said.
Djokovic has not only obtained trophies in his tennis career, but also notes.
He works with Lacoste for his kit and Asics for his shoes, as well as Hublot, Qatar Airways and Head.
“It is clear that I do care about what I am wearing and I try to be busy designing the clothing and its functionality. When it comes to tennis, they are really shoes and a racket that tennis players don't want to mess with,” Djokovic said.
He lives what he preaches when he enters the quarterfinals at the Geneva open for an offer for his 100th ATP title.
|
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/sportswear/novak-djokovic-kristina-romanova-aman-detox-program-tennis-1237807874/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wang/Kuai Cruise in Ladies Doubles Final-Xinhua
- With GOP negotiations to pass Trump's agenda bill
- 5.2 earthquake hits la union
- Live updates: prevails over the speech at West Point, prices and Harvard Legal Battle News
- “Erdogan, thank you for your support”, the new leader of Syria with strong messages from Istanbul – Telegraph
- Break off the upcoming Drouin decision
- Michigan health officials share tips for preventing mites
- Key role of stressed sino-German links
- Polri assures that the original Jokowi forest diplomas, the investigations are arrested – speaking of Indonesia
- Trump warms up in Japanese Steel, support support with US Steel | Trump administration
- Novak Djokovics 100 Tennis Singles Titles: The Places, The optersentens and the Tournaments
- Watch: Trump gives the start of the graduate class of West Point of 2025