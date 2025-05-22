





Photo: Kerry Marshall/www.photoSport.nz England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, said his players should try to show a little more humility and remember that they are still being judged on how they handle the cricket field. McCullum and Captain Ben Stokes have defended the result-oriented approach of England, mainly built on their take-no-prisoners Batting style. While the aggressive brand Cricket won them 11 of the first 12 games under the leadership couple, its effectiveness decreased and lost the TOOT in India and Pakistan last year. In March that director of England of Cricket Rob Key said that players “had to stop nonsense” after some casual comments made about not giving results. “It's not just about what you do on the cricket field,” McCullum said to Zimbabwe in Nottingham from Thursday prior to their one -off test. “This is how you wear yourself. It's how you deal with the audience. It's the messages you give.” The new Zeelander added that he wanted the players to “show some humility and did not feel without contact with the general population”. With a home series against India and a trip to Australia planned later this year, McCullum wanted his team to give fans the same sense of excitement as early in his term of office. “I think people were enthusiastic about how we played at the beginning, fascinated by the free-wheeling cricket we played,” he said. “I felt that they had the feeling of hearing that kind of group. “But [since then] We have let opportunities slip and perhaps not as smart as we could be possible with some of our comments on the media. “ – Reuters

