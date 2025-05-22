



NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! A lawsuit brought by a woman from Utah accused byu footballer Jake Retzlaff of a sexual attack in his house in Novemeber 2023, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The woman, mentioned in the application as Jane Doe AG, says that she has reported her accusations to the police. The prosecutor said that she and Retzlaff initially made contact via social media. Click here for more sports reporting on Foxnews.com Retzlaff is charged due to alleged battery, abuse and intentional accumulation of emotional need. According to the court case, the woman is looking for punishing compensation from the Byu Quarterback. Nfl Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe accused of sexual violence, battery in $ 50 million lawsuit From Wednesday, Retzlaff is not confronted with criminal prosecution. Mark Baute, Retzlaff's lawyer, has issued a statement stating that the Byu -quarterback is 'actually innocent'. Baute also described his client as a 'nice young man'. Retzlaff made the switch from California to Utah in 2023 when he switched to Byu. He led the cougars to a 11-2 record last season. Click here to get the Fox News app He is Byu's first well -known Jewish starting quarterback. The university is managed by the church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days. Follow Fox News Digitals Sports reporting on Xand subscribe to The Fox News Sports Huddle -Newsletter.

