



Hamburg Muller disrupts Zverev in Hamburg for the biggest victory of his career Rublev, Lehecka convenience in quarterfinals on ATP 500 May 21, 2025 Witters Alexandre Muller opened Alexander Zverev on Wednesday in the Bitpanda Hamburg Open.

By Andy West Wednesday was a day with personal milestones for Alexandre Muller at the Bitpanda Hamburg open. The 28-year-old Frenchman surprised top seeds Alexander Zverev 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5) on the Clay-Court ATP 500 to achieve the biggest victory of his career by PIF ATP ranking. Muller was rock-solid behind serve and went to Teen to Teen with Zverev from the basic line to overcome the world no. 3 in an epic of two hours, 41 minutes. With his second round Triumph on the German Klei-Court ATP 500, Muller put a new personal best count for Tour level match in one season (17). Muller will be confronted with Felix Auger-Aliassy in only his second quarter final at ATP 500 level or higher. The Canadian Auger-Aliassime defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-2, 6-4. Earlier this season, Muller won his first title at Tour level in Hong Kong and is now no. 39 in the PIF ATP Live ranking. He previously reached a career-high no. 39 in April of this year. Earlier on Wednesday, the third seed Andrey Rublev made a confident start of his Hamburg campaign with a 6-3, 7-5 triumph against home #NextGenatP talent Justin Engel. Rublev, the only other former champion together with Zverev who stood in line in the draw in Northern Germany, dropped the service in the opening match, but then went to convert four of the 13 break points he earned against the 17-year-old angel. Now 13-11 For the 2025 season After winning successive games for the first time since he lifted the Doha title in February, Rublev is taking on Luciano Darderi in the quarterfinals while adding a second Hamburg title to his 2020 triumph. Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Martin Etcheverry have a last eight meeting with extensive victories in the second round. Lehecka defeated the fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo with 7-5, 6-2, while Etcheverry overcame his colleague Argentinian Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-4, 6-4. Roberto Bautista Agut noted his first victory against a top 20-opponent in 30 attempts that dates back to 2014 by descending second seed Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3. The Spaniard is confronted with Flavio Cobolli for a semi-final place, after the Italian fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5 defeated.

