In the summer of 2023, the Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith blinded with an exchange. Without warning, they practically picked him out of the Stanley Cup parade. Pittsburgh Penguins Team closer to winning the concept lottery than the Stanley Cup.

Smith lost part of his game that day and it did not return for almost two years. When he was last Saturday before his interview with the end of the end of the end of the end of the year, he was the first to admit it.

The first game I returned, I felt that there was a light switch that was on again, Smith said. I don't think in the last two years have been the process that I wanted my game to go inside. But coming here, had the feeling that I could get my foot pretty quickly and felt good about my game again.

When Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon recovered the original Massfit during the Handelsdeadline of 2025, he immediately returned to the player he was. Smith gratefully expressed the opportunity to be another Golden Knight in his availability of media.

Being able to come back here, to re -wear this sweater and to be supported by this community and this fan base has meant a ton for myself and my family. Just a great experience for me, Gutste Smith.

But what is it about Vegas that Reilly Smiths completely potentially unlocks? Easy: he loves the city, he loves his teammates and loves to be a golden knight.

I think I play well for this team. I think the best hockey tatter played through my career has worn this sweater, Smith said. Come to the ice rink, [seeing] Well -known faces and lifelong friends, it makes it easy. It makes it more fun. Playing in a winning team where yououtluttlybelieve you can win the Stanley Cup every year, that is more pleasant.

Of course the mental aspect, although important, is not everything. Smiths Speed ​​and High Hockey IQ perfectly supplement the Golden Knights system.

I think I play a better brand hockey in this system, in this culture here, Smith continued. It can be the structure, it can be the most common players, but I feel that there is a predictability in my game that helps me play faster, I think it is probably a combination of many different things, but I don't have anymore[playing here] Brings a better brand hockey from me.

It is a nice group to be part of it; It is a nice place to call home, Smith ended. My family loves it here. So if there is a way to make it work, it would be great … [Regarding] My contract negotiations, I probably know as little as you do now, so take it so well at the same time. But if the chance is the chance here, I am wonderful to do that.

Now the Smiths contract is up. At the end of the year he eliminated all doubts and expressed the desire to stay. Smith, only 81 games removed from hitting the 1,000 game milestone, wants to desperately achieve that performance like a Golden Knight.

I understand it is a company, Smith said. I'm Bijanoptimisticperson. Hopefully we can work out something that works for both parties. I know that I would like to play 1,000 games in MyCareer, and to be able to do it in this sweater, would mean a lot to me.

After an underwhelming season in Pittsburgh, the Penguins Smith exchanged to the New York Rangers. He is not interested in moving again. Smith wants to stay in the city who became his home and plays for the team that became his family.

I now have these boxes that were not open from the time that left. They went to Pittsburgh and New York and now Backtolas Vegas. And I don't even know what is in them in joke, Smith joked. I'm a little scared to open them. Because when I open them, I don't want to immerse them and keep traveling.

In 2023, the Golden Knights Smith lost concept choice for a meager second round. Try it as they could, nobody else could fill the gap of the Smith format in the line-up. So, McCrimmon straightened his mistake and brought him back.

The Golden Knights must learn from their mistakes and therefore not allow history to be repeated. This time, if they don't do a contract him, they will lose him for nothing.

