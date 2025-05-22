



The cricket season in Greshams was launched in a spectacular way, with both promising versions and glorious spring weather. Pre-season promotion During the Easter holidays, the U15 boys kicked things off with an overnight trip to Newhall, so that two self -assured victories were obtained. Will C led the load with an unbeaten 50 in the first game. In the meantime, the 1st XI was confronted with Haileybury College in pre-season competitions, in which the competitions are distributed with one victory and one loss. Remarkable versions include JC MS Fluent 72 and a sizzling 100 by Charlie J OFT only 60 balls. The week ended with a narrow defeat against the Leys in what was a closely disputed meeting. Week 1: Competitive start against Norwich The first block of the term was against Norwich, with the awards shared over six Matchesthree victories each. U14a Strive 89 comfortable to win with 9 wickets, with Monty W scored a composed 50*.

Strive 89 comfortable to win with 9 wickets, with Monty W scored a composed 50*. U15B Continue the momentum of last seasons, with Freddy W with the leading role with figures of 3-6.

Continue the momentum of last seasons, with Freddy W with the leading role with figures of 3-6. U15a Was short of 30 points.

Was short of 30 points. 2nd XI Insured their first victory thanks to a brilliant 71* from James CM.

Insured their first victory thanks to a brilliant 71* from James CM. 1st Came in short chase 278, undone by a flurry of run-outs and missed opportunities, eventually lost with 62 points.

Came in short chase 278, undone by a flurry of run-outs and missed opportunities, eventually lost with 62 points. The Development XI Won against Sherdingham, with half centuries of Charlie S and Elliot A, and an incredible 7-23 from Toby M. Week 2: Mixed results and large versions Greshams bounced back well in week 2, starting with victories for both the 1st and the 3rd XI against Culford. JC and Josh K scored every fine half centuries. The school won five victories against RHS and Uppingham: U14B Claimed their first victory, with Stanley W 25* scored and MR contributions extra generous.

Claimed their first victory, with Stanley W 25* scored and MR contributions extra generous. U14a A dramatic turnaround victory thanks to Thomas HS 78* and four wickets in a single hat trick.

A dramatic turnaround victory thanks to Thomas HS 78* and four wickets in a single hat trick. U15B Beat RHS as in just 7 overs.

Beat RHS as in just 7 overs. 2nd XI continued their strong run with a different dominant victory.

continued their strong run with a different dominant victory. 3rd XI Normally a thriller lost in the last.

Normally a thriller lost in the last. 4th XI Made their debut on Saturday in Uppingham, with a strong blow to Max C and Freddie B.

Made their debut on Saturday in Uppingham, with a strong blow to Max C and Freddie B. In a high -quality fixture against Repon, the U15a Lost despite the 1950s from Finley S (year 8) and Charlie S, scored in the game with more than 400 points.

Lost despite the 1950s from Finley S (year 8) and Charlie S, scored in the game with more than 400 points. The 1st Packed the week on chasing 160 comfortable S took 3 wickets on debut, and JC and Josh K finished the track in 20 overs. Week 3: Strong bouncing back after the defeats A difficult block against Ourge on Ve Day saw four losses: U14a Leed a heavy defeat despite the 1950s from Monty W and Theo C.

Leed a heavy defeat despite the 1950s from Monty W and Theo C. U15 Inconsistently beaten and lost a modest total. Saturday matches against Framlingham brought better results to: U14B Aim on a thriller with 3 points thanks to Lewis H and Oscar F.

Aim on a thriller with 3 points thanks to Lewis H and Oscar F. U14a Posted 190 with 70s from Oli C and Monty W.

Posted 190 with 70s from Oli C and Monty W. U15B remained undefeated, with Benji L 50 scored in a 6-wicket victory.

remained undefeated, with Benji L 50 scored in a 6-wicket victory. 3rd XI Lost by 29 runs; Hugo G scored 29 and Austin L took 3-22.

Lost by 29 runs; Hugo G scored 29 and Austin L took 3-22. 2nd XI Expansion of their unbeaten run with a commander 7-Wicket Winalex K took 5-17 and Hector B hit a 32-ball 53.

Expansion of their unbeaten run with a commander 7-Wicket Winalex K took 5-17 and Hector B hit a 32-ball 53. 1st Set a dominant 314 in total, led by Josh KS Maiden 1st XI Hundred (106) and supported by Cameron H (43). The bowlers shared the loot when Framlingham made 230-9.

Set a dominant 314 in total, led by Josh KS Maiden 1st XI Hundred (106) and supported by Cameron H (43). The bowlers shared the loot when Framlingham made 230-9. The Development XI DRASHED St Andrews CC with more than 100 points, thanks to 50s from Archie C, Jack H and James CM, and a 4-26 Trek from Charlie W.

DRASHED St Andrews CC with more than 100 points, thanks to 50s from Archie C, Jack H and James CM, and a 4-26 Trek from Charlie W. In the County Cup, U14S Distress Landley, with Monty W, missed a century, ending at 99*. Week 4: Cup -height points and more milestones In the National U18 Cup vs Norwich, the 1st XI limited their opponents to 158, but 18 runs briefly fell into the chase, despite 40s from JC and Will C.

The U14a Continue their County Cup success with another 99* from Monty Waters and four wickets, including a second hat trick of the season for Thomas Howe.

Continue their County Cup success with another 99* from Monty Waters and four wickets, including a second hat trick of the season for Thomas Howe. The U15S Was closely beaten by Norwich in the County Cup Finalan Agonizing Loss in a competition that they really hoped to win. Saturday brought a successful block against Culford: U14B Convincingly won with Stanley W scored an unbeaten 83.

Convincingly won with Stanley W scored an unbeaten 83. U14a took another comfortable victory with the fifties of Monty and Thomas.

took another comfortable victory with the fifties of Monty and Thomas. U15B on the coast of another victory, while the U15a fell short again.

on the coast of another victory, while the fell short again. The annual setup against The Gypsy Saw a signed result. Greshams stated on 277-6, with a 50 of JC and a stunning 100* from Will Phis first for the 1st XI. He also marked his 50th Wicket for the team, a remarkable double milestone. I Zingari responded with 178-6. The week ended with anticipation in upcoming competitions, including the U17s opposite Cambridge University and more competitions against Laney. With striking versions, rising young stars and countless individual milestones, the Greshams cricket season is on a memorable start. From exciting finishes to dominant displays, the boys show depth over all age groups that promote much more excitement as the term continues.

