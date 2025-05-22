Sports
This season the teams that never win have won and football is better for it
Tottenham Hotspurs First Trophy for 17 years. The first time that Newcastle United was lifting a large domestic trophy for 70 years. The first trophy in their history For Crystal Palace.
In English football, 2024-25 was the season in which teams and players who never win won. Football has been all the better for it.
It fluctuated in Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening. There were flames, cheerleaders and a sea of flags and scarves, and the structure of the old soil in South London literally shook while supporters stamped and clapped the soundtrack of a historic victory.
After 119 years of existing and a few heartbreaking near-missers, Crystal Palace were finally major trophy winners. Even the traveling Wolverhampton Wanderers -Fans, who were visiting on Tuesday for the first game since the FA Cup final, must be soaked in the atmosphere of a special evening and dreamed that one day it could soon be their turn.
Tuesday evening, and other life -confirming evenings such as it, are good for football and for the soul.
There were similar scenes in March in the streets of Newcastle when one of the longest waiting times for large awards dramatically ended in Wembley.
Newcastle United had not won a large domestic trophy for 70 years until their famous 2-1 victory over Liverpool ended waiting.
Even allowing doubts about the Saudi Arabian ownership of the clubs, it was difficult for fans throughout the country not to be hit by the scenes of delighting a group of supporters who wait so long for the big prize they crave.
Spurs extended the trend on Wednesday in Bilbao and defeated colleague Premier League club Manchester United to claim the Europa League title for their first European trophy in 41 years.
It has been a grim season in our own country for both Spurs and United, but football is about moments, and Tottenham fans will remember this feeling of joy long after the frustration about their Premier League wrestings faded when they have their first trophy of any nature fourths since 2008.
Even beyond team silence, there are rare examples of long -awaited individual triumphs this season.
It is impossible to cast Bayern Munich, the colossus of German football, in the role of Underdogs. But while they were claiming the Bundesliga title for the 33rd time in their history, the England captain Harry Kane gave the most important winner's medal that he coveted all his career.
The man who has played for England more than 100 times and is all his national top goalscorer, had never succeeded in adding a big club to his resume.
So it was difficult not to share a bit in his happiness to finally land the big prize that earns his talent and status as one of the best players of the English footballs.
Elsewhere in Europe, even the Champions League will have an unexpected winner when Paris Saint-Germain Inter in Munich meets on 31 May.
It is a piece to cast one of Italys Grand Old Clubs winners of 20 domestic titles and six European trophies or one of the richest clubs of the continents supported by the Qatar Investment Authority as brave Underdogs, but the victory for Inter would bring their first Champions League in 15 years. For PSG it would be a first, full stop.
Both result will represent a change of the recent dominance of a brilliant Real Madrid, who has won the biggest prize in six of the past 11 seasons.
Even in the Premier League there were surprises. Liverpool is perhaps one of the largest, most legendary clubs, but at the start of the season with a new manager and various players whose futures were doubts that they were behind Manchester City and Arsenal in most fans estimate when it came to choosing a title winner.
The Merseyside club that won the competition at a canter was perhaps not a victory for an underdog, but it was a victory for unpredictability in the first season of Arne Slots.
Add Nottingham Forest who fought for Champions League places and although the season might not have been flooded with moving drama, it was rich in unexpected stories.
In League One, Leyton orientates a London club in the shadow of West Ham United and with average people of less than 8,000 the championship can still reach via the play-offs, where they are confronted with Charlton Athletic.
And AFC Wimbledon, a club that was founded only 22 years ago to restore a heritage that was lost when the original Wimbledon was pulled away to Milton Keynes, was able to win promotion of League Two via the play-off final against Walsall.
Proponents of playing football serial winners cannot agree and claim that they enjoy their triumphs as much as everyone else.
But as Selhurst Park shook up on Tuesday and Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated 4-2 in the Premier League, it was difficult to imagine how the Etihad Stadium would have responded so happy if Manchester City Palace would have defeated in the FA Cup final to win a 15th great honor in the past decade.
For clubs such as Crystal Palace, success is that bit more special, simply because it is so rare. And the football landscape is better for it.
(Top photo: Thomas COEX/AFP via Getty images))
