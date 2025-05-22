Connect with us

2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scores, Scheme

The Diii Diii tennis championships in 2025 are underway with the team championship. Single Elimination Competition will take place up to five rounds for the National Championship on 22 May. Find the Selections Team Championships here.

Thirty -two people and 16 double teams will compete in the first round on 23 May. Both the singles and the Doubles National Championships will be played on 26 May. Find the individual and double selections here.

Teams and individual championships are played in Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California.

2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championship Beugels

Team bracket | Singles bracket | Doubles Beugel

Diii men's tennis championship bracket

2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule

*Are always eastern

  • Selection Show | Monday 5 May at 12.30 pm ncaa.com
  • First round
    • Thursday 8 May
    • Friday 9 May
      • Greenville 4Rose-Hulman 2
      • Whitman 5, Ohio Northern 0
      • Averag 4Asbury 0
      • Grinnell 4, Kalamazoo 2
      • GOUCHER 4, Rhode Island Col. 0
      • Bowdoin 4, Baruch 0
      • Haverford 4IIT 0
      • North Central (IL) 4, Penn St. Harrisburg 0
      • Allegheny 4Nichols 0
      • WIS.-WHITEWATER 4Luther 0
      • Amherst 4Oswego St. 0
      • NC Wesleyan 4York (PA) 0
  • Second round
  • Second round
    • Saturday 10 May
      • Middlebury 4, Allegheny 0
      • Denison 4, Greenville 0
      • Core 5, Whitman 0
      • Emory 4, Averag 0
      • Uchicago 4, Grinnell 0
      • Tufts 4, GOUCHER 0
      • Kenyon 4, Haverford 0
      • Swarthmore 4, North Central (IL) 0
      • Sewanee 4Redlands 3
      • Cleanser 4, Amherst 3
      • Gustavus Adolphus 4, WIS-WHITEWATER 2
      • Johns Hopkins 4, NC Wesleyan 0
  • Third round | 10-11 May
    • Saturday 10 May
    • Sunday 11 May
  • Quarter -finals | May 19
  • Semi -final | May 20

2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Singles Championship schedule

  • SELECTIONS RELEASE | Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com
  • First round | May 23
  • Second round | May 23
  • Quarter -finals | May 24
  • Semi -final | May 25
  • Championship | May 26

2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Doubles Championship schedule

  • SELECTIONS RELEASE | Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com
  • First round | May 23
  • Quarter -finals | May 24
  • Semi -final | May 25
  • Championship | May 26

2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis team Championship History

The University of Chicago won its second national title in program history in 2024 and defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 5-4. View the full history of the Diii Hen's Tennis Team Championships below:

Year Champion Points/score Second place Host
2024 Uchicago 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2023 Case Western 5-2 Tufts Orlando, Fla.
2022 Uchicago 5-2 Case Western Orlando, Fla.
2021 Emory 5-2 Case Western Chattanooga, Tenn.
2020 Canceled from COVID-19
2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, me.
2018 Middlebury 5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf.
2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-MS Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, me.
2015 Claremont MS 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio
2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-MS Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-MS Kalamazoo, me.
2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, NC
2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio
2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine
2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University
2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, va.
2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz
2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates
2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Windflower. Adolphus
2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz
2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz Depauw
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Windflower. Adolphus Kalamazoo
1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-MS
1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams
1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory
1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo
1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-MS Redlands
1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo
1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory
1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-MS
1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore
1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo
1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee
1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury
1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-MS
1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1984 Redlands 7-2 Windflower. Adolphus Emory
1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-MS Albany (NY)
1982 Windflower. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo
1981 Claremont-MS / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury
1980 Windflower. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-MS Claremont-MS
1979 Redlands 17-13 Windflower. Adolphus Millsaps
1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan
1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-MS Millsaps
1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-MS Millsaps

