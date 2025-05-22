Sports
2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scores, Scheme
The Diii Diii tennis championships in 2025 are underway with the team championship. Single Elimination Competition will take place up to five rounds for the National Championship on 22 May. Find the Selections Team Championships here.
Thirty -two people and 16 double teams will compete in the first round on 23 May. Both the singles and the Doubles National Championships will be played on 26 May. Find the individual and double selections here.
Teams and individual championships are played in Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California.
2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championship Beugels
Team bracket | Singles bracket | Doubles Beugel
2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule
*Are always eastern
- Selection Show | Monday 5 May at 12.30 pm ncaa.com
- First round
- Thursday 8 May
- Friday 9 May
- Greenville 4Rose-Hulman 2
- Whitman 5, Ohio Northern 0
- Averag 4Asbury 0
- Grinnell 4, Kalamazoo 2
- GOUCHER 4, Rhode Island Col. 0
- Bowdoin 4, Baruch 0
- Haverford 4IIT 0
- North Central (IL) 4, Penn St. Harrisburg 0
- Allegheny 4Nichols 0
- WIS.-WHITEWATER 4Luther 0
- Amherst 4Oswego St. 0
- NC Wesleyan 4York (PA) 0
- Second round
- Second round
- Saturday 10 May
- Middlebury 4, Allegheny 0
- Denison 4, Greenville 0
- Core 5, Whitman 0
- Emory 4, Averag 0
- Uchicago 4, Grinnell 0
- Tufts 4, GOUCHER 0
- Kenyon 4, Haverford 0
- Swarthmore 4, North Central (IL) 0
- Sewanee 4Redlands 3
- Cleanser 4, Amherst 3
- Gustavus Adolphus 4, WIS-WHITEWATER 2
- Johns Hopkins 4, NC Wesleyan 0
- Saturday 10 May
- Third round | 10-11 May
- Saturday 10 May
- Sunday 11 May
- Quarter -finals | May 19
- Semi -final | May 20
2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Singles Championship schedule
- SELECTIONS RELEASE | Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com
- First round | May 23
- Second round | May 23
- Quarter -finals | May 24
- Semi -final | May 25
- Championship | May 26
2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Doubles Championship schedule
- SELECTIONS RELEASE | Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com
- First round | May 23
- Quarter -finals | May 24
- Semi -final | May 25
- Championship | May 26
2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis team Championship History
The University of Chicago won its second national title in program history in 2024 and defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 5-4. View the full history of the Diii Hen's Tennis Team Championships below:
|Year
|Champion
|Points/score
|Second place
|Host
|2024
|Uchicago
|5-4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2023
|Case Western
|5-2
|Tufts
|Orlando, Fla.
|2022
|Uchicago
|5-2
|Case Western
|Orlando, Fla.
|2021
|Emory
|5-2
|Case Western
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|Emory
|5-3
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Kalamazoo, me.
|2018
|Middlebury
|5-3
|Bowdoin
|Claremont, Cailf.
|2017
|Emory
|5-2
|Claremont-MS
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Bowdoin
|5-0
|Middlebury
|Kalamazoo, me.
|2015
|Claremont MS
|5-0
|Middlebury
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Amherst
|5-3
|Claremont-MS
|Claremont, Calif.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Claremont-MS
|Kalamazoo, me.
|2012
|Emory
|5-3
|Kenyon
|Cary, NC
|2011
|Amherst
|5-2
|Emory
|Claremont, Calif.
|2010
|Middlebury
|5-1
|Amherst
|Oberlin, Ohio
|2009
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-0
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2008
|Washington-St. Louis
|5-3
|Emory
|Lewiston, Maine
|2007
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-1
|Emory
|Washington University
|2006
|Emory
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Fredericksburg, va.
|2005
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Santa Cruz
|2004
|Middlebury
|4-3
|Williams
|Bates
|2003
|Emory
|4-0
|Williams
|Windflower. Adolphus
|2002
|Williams
|4-3
|Emory
|UC Santa Cruz
|2001
|Williams
|4-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|Depauw
|20000000000000000000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|4-3
|Windflower. Adolphus
|Kalamazoo
|199999.
|Williams
|4-1
|Kalamazoo
|Claremont-MS
|1998
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-2
|Williams
|Williams
|1997
|Washington (Md.)
|4-2
|Kalamazoo
|Wash. & Lee
|1996
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-2
|Emory
|Emory
|1995
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-1
|Washington (Md.)
|Kalamazoo
|1994
|Washington (Md.)
|5-4
|Claremont-MS
|Redlands
|1993
|Kalamazoo
|5-2
|UC Santa Cruz
|Kalamazoo
|1992
|Kalamazoo
|5-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|Emory
|1991
|Kalamazoo
|7-2
|UC Santa Cruz
|Claremont-MS
|1990000000000000000.
|Swarthmore
|5-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|Swarthmore
|1989
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-4
|Swarthmore
|Kalamazoo
|1988
|Wash. & Lee
|5-4
|UC Santa Cruz
|Wash. & Lee
|1987
|Kalamazoo
|6-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Salisbury
|1986
|Kalamazoo
|6-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Claremont-MS
|1985
|Swarthmore
|5-4
|Kalamazoo
|Wash. & Lee
|1984
|Redlands
|7-2
|Windflower. Adolphus
|Emory
|1983
|Redlands
|5-4
|Claremont-MS
|Albany (NY)
|1982
|Windflower. Adolphus
|19-14
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo
|1981
|Claremont-MS / Swarthmore
|9
|Bates
|Salisbury
|1980
|Windflower. Adolphus
|14-13
|Claremont-MS
|Claremont-MS
|1979
|Redlands
|17-13
|Windflower. Adolphus
|Millsaps
|1978
|Kalamazoo
|20-12
|Wash. & Lee
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1977
|Swarthmore
|15-12
|Claremont-MS
|Millsaps
|1976
|Kalamazoo
|18-15
|Claremont-MS
|Millsaps
|
