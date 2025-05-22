2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scores, Scheme





Part





The Diii Diii tennis championships in 2025 are underway with the team championship. Single Elimination Competition will take place up to five rounds for the National Championship on 22 May. Find the Selections Team Championships here. Thirty -two people and 16 double teams will compete in the first round on 23 May. Both the singles and the Doubles National Championships will be played on 26 May. Find the individual and double selections here. Teams and individual championships are played in Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California. 2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championship Beugels Team bracket | Singles bracket | Doubles Beugel 2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule *Are always eastern Selection Show | Monday 5 May at 12.30 pm ncaa.com

| Monday 5 May at 12.30 pm ncaa.com First round Thursday 8 May Friday 9 May Greenville 4 Rose-Hulman 2 Whitman 5, Ohio Northern 0 Averag 4 Asbury 0 Grinnell 4, Kalamazoo 2 GOUCHER 4, Rhode Island Col. 0 Bowdoin 4, Baruch 0 Haverford 4 IIT 0 North Central (IL) 4, Penn St. Harrisburg 0 Allegheny 4 Nichols 0 WIS.-WHITEWATER 4 Luther 0 Amherst 4 Oswego St. 0 NC Wesleyan 4 York (PA) 0

Second round

Second round Saturday 10 May Middlebury 4, Allegheny 0 Denison 4, Greenville 0 Core 5, Whitman 0 Emory 4, Averag 0 Uchicago 4, Grinnell 0 Tufts 4, GOUCHER 0 Kenyon 4, Haverford 0 Swarthmore 4, North Central (IL) 0 Sewanee 4 Redlands 3 Cleanser 4, Amherst 3 Gustavus Adolphus 4, WIS-WHITEWATER 2 Johns Hopkins 4, NC Wesleyan 0

Third round | 10-11 May Saturday 10 May Sunday 11 May

| 10-11 May Quarter -finals | May 19

May 19 Semi -final | May 20 2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Singles Championship schedule SELECTIONS RELEASE | Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com

| Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com First round | May 23

| May 23 Second round | May 23

| May 23 Quarter -finals | May 24

| May 24 Semi -final | May 25

| May 25 Championship | May 26 2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Doubles Championship schedule SELECTIONS RELEASE | Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com

| Wednesday 7 May ncaa.com First round | May 23

| May 23 Quarter -finals | May 24

| May 24 Semi -final | May 25

| May 25 Championship | May 26 2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis team Championship History The University of Chicago won its second national title in program history in 2024 and defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 5-4. View the full history of the Diii Hen's Tennis Team Championships below: Year Champion Points/score Second place Host 2024 Uchicago 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Altamonte Springs, FLA. 2023 Case Western 5-2 Tufts Orlando, Fla. 2022 Uchicago 5-2 Case Western Orlando, Fla. 2021 Emory 5-2 Case Western Chattanooga, Tenn. 2020 Canceled from COVID-19 – – – 2019999999999999999999999999999999999999999111 2019 2019 2019 20199999 E Were991999999999999983111113313313111111115222222221111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 box -11111111111As11111As1As1a's1a's1a's1a's1a's d1a's dam that 'to Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, me. 2018 Middlebury 5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf. 2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-MS Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, me. 2015 Claremont MS 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio 2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-MS Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-MS Kalamazoo, me. 2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, NC 2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio 2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine 2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University 2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, va. 2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz 2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates 2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Windflower. Adolphus 2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz 2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz Depauw 20000000000000000000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Windflower. Adolphus Kalamazoo 199999. Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-MS 1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams 1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory 1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo 1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-MS Redlands 1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo 1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory 1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-MS 1990000000000000000. Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore 1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo 1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee 1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury 1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-MS 1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1984 Redlands 7-2 Windflower. Adolphus Emory 1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-MS Albany (NY) 1982 Windflower. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo 1981 Claremont-MS / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury 1980 Windflower. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-MS Claremont-MS 1979 Redlands 17-13 Windflower. Adolphus Millsaps 1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan 1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-MS Millsaps 1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-MS Millsaps 2025 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scores, Scheme The selections of the DII Tennis Championship 2025 were unveiled in a selection show on Monday 5 May on NCAA.com. After the conclusion of RegioSpel, 16 teams will go to the game in Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Read more Wake Forest wins 2025 NCAA di Di's Tennis Championship Wake Forest has won the NCAA Di tennis championship of 2025 and grants TCU 4-2. Read more 2025 NCAA Division III Tennis Singles and Doubles Championship Selections The NCAA Division III Mens Tennis Committee has selected the people who will compete in the singles and Doublescompetition of the NCAA Division III Tennis Championships 2025. Read more

