



Sada Nahimana wrote history for Burundi on Tuesday in the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem and became the first player from her country to win a match in a WTA head pull after beating Aya El Aouni 6-3, 6-2. Two years ago, Nahimana became the first Burundian in Rabat to participate in a WTA head pulling, but fell 6-0, 6-4 in the first round to Jana Fett. This year, the 24-year-old returned to the tournament in strong form, after he won the first two ITF W50 tournaments of her career at home in Bujumbura in March. Rabat: Draws | Scores | Order of play No. 267 Gerangen Nahimana came through the qualification with victories above 2022 Wimbledon Junior finalist Luca Udvardy and Carolina Alves. She was always control against El Aouni, with her touch at Net and on the Drop -shot that proves the key to her victory. The season record of Nahimana is now 21-6, and for the first time in her career she will have a top 100 opponent when she takes on number 10 Zod Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round. El Aouni and colleague Moroccan Wild Card Yasmine Kabbaj did not come to write their own history. Only three Moroccan players have won matches at the Tour level in the Open Age Habiba IFRAKH, Bahia Mouhtassine and Nadia Lalami and None since Lalami's Run to the FES QuarteFinales in 2011. Nahimana Bests El Aouni in Rabat, becomes the first Burundian who wins WTA match

Kabbaj came in a few games to end the drought in a 2-hour, 48-minute Barnburner against former American open semi-finalist Anastasija Sevastova. Kabbaj with a set and 2-0, before the 35-year-old mother-of-one gradually led inside. Nevertheless, she led a sweet touch on the drop shot and led various wild forehand attacks and 2-0. The Latvian needed all its vessel to create over the line. Both El Aouni and Kabbaj are currently university players in the American system, Kabbaj in the state of San Diego and 19-year-old El Aouni at the University of Central Florida. Fifteen players have achieved a first WTA Main-Draw victory for their countries this century. They are as follows: Sada Nahimana (Burundi), Rabat 2025 (D. Aya El Aouni 6-3, 6-2)

Raluka Serban (Cyprus), Bogota 2025 (D. Nuria Parrizas Diaz 2-6, 6-4, 6-1)

Elina Avanesyan (Armenia), Cincinnati 2024 (d. Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-5)

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (Andorra), Seoul 2022 (d. Chloe Paquet 6-2, 6-2)

Alexandra Eala (Philippines), Cluj-Napoca 1 2021 (d. Paula Tradechea 7-5, 6-2)

Mayar Sherif (Egypt), Australian Open 2021 (d. Chloe Paquet 7-5, 7-5)

Kathinka von Deichmann (Liechtenstein), Lugano 2018 (d. Laura Siegemund 7-6 (5), 3-2 RET.)

The Coviinic Foot (Meergro), Budappete 2013 (d. Johanna Kotta 6-2, 3-6, 6-2)

Pemra Ozgen (Tkiye), Istanbul 2009 (D. Arantxa Rus 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2)

Xenia Hall (Kyrgyzstan), Tashkent 2007 (d. Ekaterina Dzehalevich 6-2, 6-2)

Neuza Silva (Portugal), Estoril 2004 (D. Julia Schruff 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8))

Mervana Jugic-Salkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Hyderabad 2004 (d. Yan Zi 3-6, 6-4, 6-1)

Habiba Ifrakh (Morocco), Casablanca 2001 (d. Kristie Boogert 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-5 RET.)

Selima Sarisia (Tuniisia), Canberra 2001 (d. Yuka Yohida 4-6, 7-5, 7-5)

Irina Selyutina (Kazakhstan), Tokyo 2000 (D. Nadia Petrova 6-2, 6-4)

