Welsh Para-table tennis legend Robinson is retiring
Welsh Paralympic champion Neil Robinson retires after a career in which he represented Great Britain in 11 Paralympic Games, seven as athlete and four as a coach.
Bridgend-Born Robinson, 66, won gold with the C3 team for men, as well as a silver in the Singles competition on the Paralympics in Barcelona of 1992.
He also won medals in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens, before he retired after the Beijing matches and his coaching career started in London 2012.
“This is a very difficult decision in view of my long-term involvement in the British para-table tennis [BPTT]”Said Robinson,” but I feel that the time has come to retire and have the flexibility to spend more quality time with my family, even more now that my wife Karen and I are grandparents.
“I love the sport of table tennis, so I intend to stay involved and to keep working with BPTT when needed and I will look at the development of established and new players individually.”
Robinson trained as an electrician to work at the merchant navy when he was a passenger at a car at the age of 18, so he needed a wheelchair.
After recording table tennis during rehabilitation, he became one of the most successful Paralympians of Great Britain and won seven medals in seven games.
Robinson was also a European champion and world number one, and in 2012 he received a MBE in the Queen's New Year's List for his services to the sport.
Robinson has switched to coaching and with various Welsh players in the British team, Robinson founded a center at the Welsh Institute of Sport in Cardiff, where the Welsh players can benefit from top quality coaching full-time.
“This was really important,” said BPTT Performance Director Gorazd Vecko.
“When we started the new structure, the Welsh players came to Sheffield for a training camp, and for the rest of the time there was no coaching in Wales at the highest level.
“When I look back, I think Neil was a large part of every medal that has been reached by a wheelchair player from Wales for the past 15 years.”
Robinson coached Paul Davies for a bronze medal in London and also Tom Matthews to Bronen in Tokyo 2021.
Although he was not in the corner when another players, Rob Davies, won gold in Rio, that one of his highlights remains next to his own play pain.
“I am very proud that I have had a positive influence in the life of the athletes I have been involved and contributed to some of their life -changing moments,” said Robinson.
“There have been many memorable moments at the Paralympics games – the striking moments for me as a athlete are in Barcelona 1992, where I won gold and silver medals, and Atlanta 1996 in reaching silver and bronze medals.
“As a coach, there are again several amazing memories – coaching Paul Davies for an unexpected singles bronze medal on the 'Home Games' in London 2012 and years of preparing Rob Davies to reach his singles gold in Rio 2016.
“The circumstances around Tokyo 2021 and then coaching Paul Karabardak, Tom Matthews and Megan Shackleton to their first Paralympic medals were really special for me.
“I am extremely proud that I have won seven paralympic medals as a athlete, but who work closely with and to help athletes to achieve their paralympic dreams, gives me a greater sense of satisfaction.”
