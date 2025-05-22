Forget football. Look where Ohio State is academic in Big ten





JD Vance drops Osu Football Championship Trophy Where is the state of the state of Ohio Academic under Big Ten schools? What makes it striking between the competition? Let's look. The Ohio State University connects with Rutgers University at number 7 in Big ten Academic Rankings This year Ohio State shared his number 7 place with Rutgers University in New Brunswick. New Jersey. "The football national title of Ohio State was followed by a small step forward in the US News ranking," the sports site describes Tie wireThat relates to the athletics of the University of Wisconsin. "Just as impressive, the Buckeyes are the football program with a perfect Apr (1000). It is safe to say that the school is both in and outside the classroom. " Among other things, academic rankings of US News & World Report, Ohio State has the No. 15 room for Top public schools and No. 41 of the 436 schools of the best national university list. Ohio State describes itself as an 'academic powerhouse', being of the nation Top producer of Fulbright scientists And the number 6 top producer of Peace Corps volunteers. One of the largest universities in the US, Ohio State has one Total registration of 66,901 In 2024, an 18: 1 student-to-faculty has ratio and offers more than 12,000 courses at its 18 colleges and schools. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Full list of all Big Ten -Scholen in the US News & World Reports 2025 Academic Rankings No. 1: Northwestern university

No. 2: University of California, Los Angeles

No. 3: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

No. 4: University of South California

No. 5: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

No. 6: University of Wisconsin-Madison

No. 7 (tie): Ohio State University

No. 7 (tie): Rutgers University-New Brunswick

No. 9: University of Maryland, College Park

No. 10 (tie): Purdue University-West Lafayette

No. 10 (tie): University of Washington

No. 12: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

No. 13 (tie): Michigan State University

No. 13 (tie): Pennsylvania State University

No. 15: Indiana University-Bloomington

No. 16: University of Iowa

No. 17: University of Oregon

No. 18: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

