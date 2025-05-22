Tribute to Paralympic big Neil Robinson while he announces pension

May 22, 2025 | Francesca Bullock

Former Paralympic champion Neil Robinson, who won seven Paralympic medals as athlete before he became an integral part of the British Para table tennis coaching team, announced his retirement after an incredible career in which he represented Great Britain in 11 Paralympic Games.

This is a very difficult decision in view of my long-term involvement in the British Para table tennis, Robinson said, but I feel that time is going with retirement and having the flexibility to spend more quality time with my family, even more now that my wife Karen and I are grandparents.

I love the sport of table tennis, so I intend to stay involved and to continue to work with BPTT when needed and I will look at helping developed and new players individually.

Robinson trained on the electric field at the Bridgend College, with the ambition to become a member of merchant navy, when he was a passenger at the age of 18 -accidental accident, which made him wheelchair and changed his life for the course of his life.

After recording table tennis during rehabilitation, he became one of the most successful Paralympians in Britais, and represented his country as a athlete in seven competitions, won seven medals, including gold in the Mens Class 3 team event in Barcelona in Barcelona in 1992, and was European Champion and World.

After the Paralympic Games in Beijing after the Paralympic Games in Beijing, Robinson asked himself to prepare the British Para Table Tennis Players for the challenge of a home games in London 2012 led by the new performance director Gorazd Vecko.

Neil with Megan Shackleton at the European Championships in Sheffield in 2023 (photo by Michael Loverer)

To be honest, I tried to convince him to play again, Vecko said, but he said no. When I started in 2009 with the goal of four medals in London, no medals in Beijing, Mission seemed impossible, so I tried to convince Neil to start playing again, so that we could have a good chance for at least one medal.

But Neil remained as a coach and he made enormous progress with players, especially in Wales, but also in Sheffield and contributed to a huge improvement of wheelchair players. With his experience and his knowledge, especially about the wheelchair game, it was extremely important to keep him involved in the sport he likes.

We have different coaches with different personalities and Neil Robinson is the men's coach. How he approached everything was completely different from other coaches and he brought so much positive energy to the team. We started to develop the family structure, and he was a lot of it because he was a father figure for the athletes – take care of them, try to make up for everything for them and to support them in the best possible way.

With various Welsh players in the British team, Robinson founded a center at the Welsh Institute of Sport in Cardiff with a professional training environment where the Welsh players can benefit from top quality coaching on a full-time basis between training camps on the BPTT base in Sheffield.

This was really important, Vecko said. When we started the new structure, the Welsh players came to Sheffield for a training camp and for the rest of the time there was no coaching in Wales at the highest level.

When I look back, I think Neil was a large part of every medal that has been reached from Wales by a wheelchair player in the last 15 years. He coached Paul Davies to win a bronze medal in London and also Tom Matthews to take bronze in Tokyo 2021. These are the two biggest achievements for Neil and although he was not in the corner with Rob Davies when he won gold in Rio, he had been a large part of his preparation for a large part of his preparation.

Robinson can look back on many highlights in his long and distinguished career.

I am very proud that I have had a positive influence in the life of the athletes I have been involved and contributed to some of their life -changing moments, he said.

There have been many memorable moments at the Paralympics games – the striking moments for me as a athlete are in Barcelona 1992, where I won gold and silver medals, and Atlanta 1996 in reaching silver and bronze medals.

Another incredible moment came in the semi-final of the team event against France in Athens 2004, where I was 10-2 in the fifth set against Jean-Phillips Robin, a French legend, and somehow I found a way to win the set 13-11 and the match 3-2 to take us to the final. Table tennis is sometimes a crazy sport, and this also taught me that you should never give up.

As a coach there are again several amazing memories – Paul Davies Coaching for an unexpected singles bronze medal during the home games in London 2012 and years of preparing Rob Davies to reach his singles gold in Rio 2016.

The circumstances around Tokyo 2021 and then coaching Paul Karabardak, Tom Matthews and Megan Shackleton to their first Paralympic medals were really special for me. I am extremely proud that I have won seven paralympic medals as a athlete, but who work closely with and to help athletes to achieve their paralympic dreams, gives me a greater sense of satisfaction.

Neil and Tom Matthews on the Paralympics of Tokyo

World and Paralympic medal winner Tom Matthews acknowledged that Robinson had an enormous influence on his career.

I was first introduced to Neil in 2013 after I did well in San Diego and we started working together, he said. He had a huge role to play in my improvement and he has since done it. Neil's knowledge of the game, especially the wheelchair game, is unparalleled and it is very inspiring what he has not only achieved as a player, but also as a coach. Neil has been phenomenal and he is missed enormously.

Winning bronze in the world championships in Slovenia in 2018 was a roller coaster match because I was 2-0, but the largest with Neil must be the paralympic bronze in Tokyo with all the emotions. At one point we didn't know if we went because of Covid, but we went outside and he helped me enormously to reach that dream.

Neil understands that the game has played really well for so many years and I think he recognizes when a player is under stress and needs a critical time out or needs some advice, such as calming or resetting. Those little words in the corner, they are his biggest attributes as a coach.

As a person he is just a beautiful real man. Neil now has a granddaughter, so his family has grown and he is always happy to show your photos of them. He is a real family man and he brings that into table tennis. He really cares about you as a athlete, and I think we will miss that most – the care he has for athletes and is just a really nice guy.

In addition to a valuable member of the coaching team, Robinson has built up a reputation as the life and soul of each party.

We will certainly miss his singing, Vecko said. In Rio 2016, when we went to a bar the last night, Neil let us all sing. He always starts with Hey Jude because it's his favorite song – I looked around and all people from Brazil sang with us and the atmosphere was incredible.

At the end of the world championships in 2014 in Beijing they tried to organize a party with some music, but there were no drinks and so I told Neil, sing some Karaoke. He only refused after half an hour, he said, gave me the microphone and we couldn't remove him from him afterwards. Rob Davies and the Swiss player Silvio Keller sang the rest of the night with Neil, and I will never forget it.

We will not allow him to get away from British paragetic table tennis and we want to take him in all things. He will still be close to the team and be part of the coaching team in Wales, he will come to a number of tournaments, and we will invite him to train camps to be part of the team. He deserves to be part of the team as long as he wants to be.