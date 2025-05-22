Sports
Georgia football facilities on the right track for much needed practice fields next spring
Athens Georgia Football makes it a practice to stay up to date with the facilities, but the Field Field situation of the Bulldogs Gras has been an exception.
That will change after this fall when Spec Towns Track gets a new home on S. Milledge Avenue opposite Ugas softball and football facilities in January.
(Smart) get a few practice fields (next spring), and also get parking, Georgia Athletics director Josh Brooks told Dawgnation when asked about the addition of practice fields and parking where the current UGA track exists.
I came through facilities, so I know the damage (from too much use) and how difficult it is to maintain one and a half practice fields, said Brooks, and noted that the beating Ugas Grass-Eursveld received.
So, being able to add a few fields, will give us really versatility, not just how we practice and our functionality, but also how we can rotate and not use the same field, it will help the life of those fields when you don't wear the same places.
Smart felt strong enough to pay a rare personal visit to the UGA Spring Athletics Board meeting two years ago to stomp the new track facility.
What does it mean for football? For us, one of the only two programs in the SEC that do not have natural grass football fields next to each other were SMART during the Spring meetings of the UGA Athletics Board 2023.
We have a covered (football) facility that is the state of art, but it is a lawn and it is next to our lawn.
Smart pointed out that UGA has published $ 1.36 million sodding and re-advertised its one grass-exercise field from February 2022 to February 2023.
Were there continuously, Smart said. Why do we want to practice on grass instead of peat? It's safer.
Smart explained how Georgia could minimize some injuries with the addition of another grass exercise field.
The NFL PA from 2023 came out with a study on natural grass versus artificial grass, and injuries are higher on artificial grass than natural grass, said Smart. So one of the big advantages of this is good to have two grass exercises next to each other.
The Georgia track program, fresh from the women who won the SEC Outdoor Track Championships and the men who end in second in the competition will also benefit a lot from the new track facility.
We brought a land in August in August (track facility), but much of the work was not noticed in the beginning (from passers -by) because a lot of underground utility work was done, Brooks said. But now you see the stands coming up and the number is formed.
Brooks said that the amount of facilities in the area should lead to a unique setting.
Having football, softball, track and golf all in the same area, said Brooks, will make it like an Olympic village and really improve that area South Milledge (Ave.).
