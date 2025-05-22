



Houghton, Mich. Michigan Tech Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Suzanne Sanregret announced Thursday (May 22) Bill Muckalt has been named main hockey coach. Muckalt is the 23rd head coach in program history and returns to Tech as head coach of Lindenwood University after one season. Muckalt was an assistant coach for the Huskies of 2011-15. He has signed a five -year contract to lead the black and gold. 'I am excited to welcome Bill Muckalt As the next leader of our historical program, “said Sanregret.” He brings an elite hockey resume and experience to every level of the game. Bill understands the high expectations of our university, alumni and community, and he has a clear understanding of today's hockey landscape. I look forward to working with him to build a strong vision and plan that will bring more championships to Houghton. “ “I want to thank President Koubek and Suzanne Sanregret For this exciting opportunity to come back to Houghton, “said Muckalt.” This is a great hockey community and the University of World Class. I look forward to getting to know our student athletes and to build relationships with them to have a successful season in the CCHA. My ultimate goal is to take the Macnaughton Cup home and participate in the NCAA tournament. “ In Lindenwood in 2024-25, Muckalt led the Lions to their most victories in their three-year NCAA Division I history with important victories over Notre Dame, Omaha and Wisconsin. Before Muckalt was hired in Lindenwood, Muckalt was the associate head coach at his Alma Mater, the University of Michigan, from 2017-23. In his six seasons in Michigan, Muckalt helped 20 players set up in the NHL and was the main recruiter of the Wolverines. The Wolverines won Big in Tournament Championships in 2022 and 2023 and went to four NCAA tournaments, including the Frozen Four in 2018, 2022 and 2023. Prior to his time in Michigan, Muckalt was the general director and head coach of Tri-City Storm of the 2015-17 USHL. The Storm won the first Clark Cup in the Franchise History during the 2015-16 season, and Muckalt only became the fifth coach in the history of Tier-1 of the USHL to win a championship in his first season. As an assistant coach at Michigan Tech, Muckalt de Huskies helped a number 1 ranking early in the 2014-15 season for the first time since 1976 in Leiden. In 2012, Tech won the Great Lakes Invitational for the first time since 1980 and achieved an AT-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1981. Eight Huskal who had coached Muckalt contracts in Houghton Signed NHL contract. As a player at Michigan, Muckalt won a few NCAA National Championships with the Wolverines in 1996 and 1998. In 1998 he was named NCAA West First Team All-American, All-Cha First Team and Team Assistant Captain. He obtained his bachelor's degree in sports management and communication. Muckalt spent five years in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild and registered 97 career points on 40 goals and 57 assists. He withdrew as a player in 2004 after 256 NHL games in the career. Muckalt replaces Joe Shawhan, who has led the Huskies since May 2017. In eight seasons, Shawhan 154-120-29 went. “Joe Shawhan was deeply committed to the success of our hockey program, promoting both athletic and academic excellence, and I thank him for the tireless work to fulfill the mission of our athletic department and university,” Sanregret said. Michigan Tech will hold a press conference on Tuesday 27 May to welcome Coach Muckalt.

