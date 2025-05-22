



Two former university football players died of medical incidents at individual half marathons during the weekend. Former Iowa State and Minnesota Defensive Back Charles Rogers, 31, collapsed during a race in Brooklyn, New York, according to officials. In addition, the former Texas A&M Safety Brian Williams, 24, died of a severe heat estate after a half marathon in Irving, Texas, as confirmed by both his family and Texas A&M. Williams, a former Top247 -Rekruut, spent three seasons in the schedule of aggies from 2019 to 2021. He appeared in 20 games, mainly in special teams, and made a start with safety. “The football family of Texas A&M is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Brian Williams,” said Texas A & M Head coach Mike Elko in a rack. “Brian was a beloved son, brother, teammate and aggie. He was an excellent young man, on and out of the field, and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go to the entire Williams family.” Elko served as a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M while Williams was in the team. More about Brian Williams Williams signed at Texas A&M as number 126 player in the 2019 class. 12thman.com

Williams registered a combination of seven total tackles, including one for loss with a bag, during his first -year student and second seasons. He saw no action as a junior in 2021 because of an injury before he left the team. “B, you're my heart,” his brother Rawleigh Williams, a former Arkansas who walks back,wrote on social media. “The best version of us in all ways B. I don't think I can make it without you, but I'm going to try it for our parents and our sister. I love you, brother.” The Late Williams rated as a Top247 in front of Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne in the 2019 class. As No. 126, he ranked total prospect and no. 11 safety at national level against 247sports. Williams earned several all-state awards and participated in the 2019 Under Armor All-American Game, where he recorded a interception. More about Charles Rogers Rogers was one of the handful of first -year students to start a competition for Iowa State in 2013. Imagn images

Rogers spent two seasons in Iowa State in 2012 and 2013 before switching to Iowa Western Community College in 2014. He played two seasons in Minnesota in 2015 and 2016, where he went past bait. Rogers spent his last season of University Football in Division II Lindenwood. “Our hearts are broken while former Gopher Charles Rogers passed tragically during the weekend during the running of the Brooklyn Marathon,” Minnesota Football shared on social media. “Our thoughts are with the Rogers family and all his loved ones.” A product of Iowa City, Rogers played in 12 games as a Redshirt first -year student in Iowa State in 2013, with 18 total tackles and a interception. He made Academic All-Big 12 in Iowa State in 2013. Rogers appeared in just three games in Minnesota in 2015 and missed a large part of that season and the whole of 2016 due to an injury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/pair-of-former-college-football-players-die-following-separate-marathon-related-medical-incidents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos