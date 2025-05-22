Rochester, NY Rit Men's Hockey Associate Head Coach Brian Hills announced his retirement on Thursday.

Hills joined the head coach Wayne Wilson The staff in 2005 prior to the inaugural NCAA Division I season of Rit was a driving force behind the success of the program for the past 20 years.

Hills, a rabid recruiter, helped with the construction of a program that won 10 Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) championships, including four tournament titles and six crowns for regular season. He was also part of four NCAA tournament performances, including a run to the Frozen Four 2010 in only the fifth season of the team at Division-I level.

Hills was named the winner of the Terry Flanagan Award 2011 by the American Hockey Coaches of America (AHCA), who annually honors the work of an excellent assistant coach.

“For two decades, coach Hills is one of the cornerstones of our ice hockey program for men,” said Executive Athletic Director Jacqueline Nicholson . “His non-reinforcing dedication, deep knowledge of the game and mentoring have left a lasting impact on generations of student athletes. He has played an integral role in building our culture and our success. We are incredibly grateful for his 20 years of service to travel and wish him the best in pensioning.”

Hills helped with supervising five all-Americans during his term of office, while Simon Lambert (2007-08) and Matt Garbowsky (2014-15) were proclaimed both finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, in honor of the top player of the nation. Thirty-six players have a total of 55 Atlantic Hockey All-Conference Subjunctions together with 19 large Atlantic Hockey Awards, including three players of the year. Eleven players were also named team members of AHA All-smokie, including Chris Tanev in 2010, who became the first player in the program history who played in the NHL and has since appeared in more than 850 career matches.

Hills was part of a staff that led to more conference (273) and General (349) victories than any other current AHA team, including the seven that were original members of the conference when it was founded in 2003-04 before the competition came to the competition.

“I was lucky to work with Brian for many years,” said Wilson, who recently announced his retirement after 26 seasons as head coach of the Tigers. “From the first day he set foot on campus, he worked extremely hard on the recruitment path and found excellent student athletes who not only fit in our program academically, but also compete on a level and bring success on the ice. He was also able to develop them so that they could achieve their goals as a person as a trian.”

Before ride, Hills was the head coach at Suny Geneseo for four seasons. In 2004 he led the Knights a State University of New York Athletic Conference (Sunyac) championship and a run to the NCAA Division III Tournament Quarterfinals, ending with a record of 18-7-4 and a number 7 ranking in the latest national survey. Hills gained a record of 53-42-14 while the program was revived, including a 32-14-9 Mark about his last two campaigns.

Hills, a bowling green graduate from 1983, was a double all-American and double Hobey Baker Award finalist for the Falcons. He was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) player of the year as a senior after leading the conference for the second time and breaking the record of the all time program. Hills remains second on the list of 270 points on 116 goals and 154 assists in 156 games and still owns the program for a season with 94 points (37 goals, 57 assists) during his last year.

Hills was also named an academic all-American of Cosida/GTE as a senior and was a double CCHA all-academic team member before graduating with a business administration diploma. He went on to an 11-year-old professional career and played in Switzerland for eight years and three in Germany, while also won three gold medals with Team Canada in the European Spengler Cup.

After his gaming career, Hills spent seven years (1994-01) as an assistant coach at his Alma Mater under head coach Buddy Powers, including five with Wilson to the staff. Hills' CV also included assistance with the national team Selection Committee of Team Canada in 1997 and 1998.

Brian Hills

I want to thank a number of coaches and general managers who had an important influence on my coaching career. As a player I learned from people such as Mike Sadler, Dave Prpich, Owen Freeman, Jerry York, Bill Wilkinson, Buddy Powers, Terry Flanagan, Alex and Jelic and Herbert Appel.

Thanks to Buddy Powers for my first job and mentoring of the university and to Marilyn Moore who hired me as a head coach at Geneseo. In 2005, Wayne Wilson Asked me to help him move ride from division III to division I. We have built something special and I really thank him for that opportunity.

Thanks to all the assistants with whom I had the pleasure of working with, especially Dave Salad and Chris Schultz. And of course a big scream at all players at Bowling Green, Geneseo and ride who have made it so much fun to coach for the past 31 years.

The most important thing is that I want to thank my family. Thanks to my wonderful parents, Joyce and Stan, for starting in hockey. Special thanks to my wife, Andrea, who was willing two days after getting married to move to Switzerland to start our journey. She sacrificed as much as a hockey woman/mother. Thanks to our children, Ali and Trevor, for their understanding of Dad's profession and to go for the ride. I am very grateful to you for my career in coaching.