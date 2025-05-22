US Racket Sports Market Size & Trends Analysis Report





Dublin, 22 May 2025 (Globe Newswire) – De “US Racket Sports Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Sport (Badminton, Squash, Pickleball, Table Tennis, Tennis and Racquetball), Product, End User, Distribution Canal, With Growth Poursing, 2025-2030” Report has been added to Researchandmarkets.com's to offer. The American racket Sports Market was appreciated on USD 5.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2030, rising by a CAGR of 6.80% Advanced materials, such as carbon fiber and titanium, are used to create lighter and more powerful rackets. Moreover, the growing awareness of the health benefits of racket sports, including improved cardiovascular health, coordination and flexibility, has contributed to the increased demand. The construction of new tennis courts, PickleBall, courts and other racket sports facilities meets the growing demand for accessible play areas. In March 2024, for example, Mayor Darren Musselwhite of Southaven announced an investment of $ 2.7 million to expand the Snowden Grove Tennis Complex. The project will add eight outdoor courts to the existing eight-Court cluster, which improves the recreational possibilities for the community. The tennis segment had a significant part of the market in 2023. The expansion of public tennis courts and the availability of affordable tennis lessons has made the sport more accessible to people of all ages and income levels. Youth participation in tennis has also increased considerably, with more schools and community programs that offer tennis instructions. Moreover, the expansion of tennis -related events, such as exhibition competitions, clinics and tournaments, has contributed further to the growing popularity and sport demand. The clothing segment had the largest share in 2023. Technological progress, such as the development of moisture deviation and temperature -regulating fabrics, improve the performance and comfort of racket sportswear. Leading brands in the clothing segment invest heavily in research and development to offer innovative products that meet the developing needs of consumers. Moreover, the rise of social media and influencer marketing has also played an important role, in which athletes and celebrities promote their favorite brands and styles, which further increases the interest of the consumer. In May 2024, for example, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds invested strategically in Rhone, a leading sportswear company located in the US. The investment of Reynolds reflects its conviction in Rhone's innovative approach to athletic clothing, which combines performance -promoting fabrics with stylish designs, so that the brand is set up as a prominent player in the market for competitive sportswear. The mass segment had the largest share in 2023. The mass price range meets the needs of many consumers looking for affordable options to participate in racket sports. These consumers can be beginners or informal players who are not willing to invest a lot of money in high-end equipment. The affordability of mass market products makes it easier for these consumers to gain access to and enjoy racket sports, which leads to increased participation and demand for the products. Moreover, mass market products are often made with durable material and can withstand regular use, making them a cost -effective option for consumers who want to enjoy racket sports without often replacing their equipment. The sporting goods store segment had the largest share in 2023. Retailers of sporting goods have expert employees who can provide expert advice and personalized guidance to help consumers select the right equipment for their needs. This personalized service improves the customer experience and increases customer satisfaction. In addition to traditional physical stores, retailers of sporting goods are increasingly taking on online platforms in their distribution strategies. This omnichannel approach allows customers to browse and buy products from the comfort of their houses, while also offering the option for picking up or delivering in the store. Large companies in this market take various steps, including new product launches, partnerships, M & AS, global expansion, etc., to get a larger market share. US Racket Sports Market Report Highlights Tennis sports market was good for a share of 53.6% in 2024. The growth market is driven by increasing health consciousness, increasing participation in all age groups and the expansion of sports infrastructure

The clothing segment was good for a turnover share of 59.48% in 2024. This segment is further segmented in top clothing, lower wear and indoor clothing

Adults were good for a share of 76.23% of market income in 2024, which reflects the growing consumer shift to digital transactions. This high percentage is attributed to factors such as an increased awareness of health and fitness, the popularity of social and recreational sports and the growing trend of adults engaged in leisure activities that promote physical well -being

Recreational players accounted for a share of 76.00% in 2024, due to the widespread attraction for sport such as tennis, pickleball and badminton as social and fitness activities.

The Sporting Goods Retailers segment was good for a revenue share of 38.86% in 2024. Retailers of sporting goods offer useful access to Racket Sports Equipment, with numerous store locations and online platforms for informal players and seasoned athletes Why would you buy this report? Extensive market analysis: Get detailed insights into the market in large regions and segments.

Competitive landscape: Explore the presence of the market of important players.

Future trends: Discover the crucial trends and administrators that form the future of the market.

Useful recommendations: Use insights to reveal new income flows and to guide strategic business decisions. This report is about: Market information to enable effective decision -making

Market estimates and predictions from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyzes

Segment and regional sales forecasts for market rating

Competition strategy and analysis of market share

Product innovation lists for you to stay ahead of the curve Most important attributes: Report tribute Detailed Number 150 Prediction period 2024 – 2030 Estimated market value (USD) in 2024 $ 5.15 billion Predicted market value (USD) by 2030 $ 7.74 billion Compound annual growth percentage 6.8% Regions United States

US Racket Sports Market -variables, trends and scope

Market introduction

US Racket Sports Market size and growth rate, 2018-2030 (USD million)

Penetration and growth prospect of Mapping

Value chain analysis industry

Suppliers of raw material suppliers

Trends for production and technology

Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

Profit margin -analysis

Market dynamics

Overview of the market trends

Market Driver Analysis

Market protection analysis

Market opportunities

Market challenges

Industrial Analysis – Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategies for market input American market analysis and segment prediction 2030 Demographic analysis Number of participants, 2018-2023 (million)

Number of participants, at the age of 2023 (%)

Number of participants, on Gender 2023 (%)

Number of participants, per family income 2023 (%)

Number of participants, per region 2023 (%)

Overview of the market trends

Number of courts in the US American market, estimate and predict, per product, 2018-2030 (USD million) US Market, per product: important collection restaurants

Product movement analysis and market share, 2024 & 2030 American market tramies and prediction, per product (USD million) Clothing

Top clothing

Lower wear

Indoor clothing (sports braas and basic layers)

Shoes

Equipment

Paddles

Ball

Others American market trams and forecasts, by End user, 2018-2030 (USD million) US Market, by end user: important collection restaurants

End user movement analysis and market share, 2024 & 2030

Adult

Gentlemen

Women

Junior American market trams and forecasts, per player category, 2018-2030 (USD million) US Market, per player Category: Important collection restaurants

Player Category Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 & 2030

Professional players

Recreational players American market tramies and forecasts, per distribution channel, 2018-2030 (USD million) US Market, per player Category: Important collection restaurants

Player Category Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2024 & 2030

Online

Retailers of Sporting Goods

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive brand outlets

Others Recent developments and important strategies adopted by manufacturers Companies highlighted Wilson Sports Goods

Head

Prince Sport

Babolize

Yonex USA

Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc.

Gamma Sports

Paddletek, LLC

Prostennex

Franklin Sports Inc.

Selkirk Sport

Diadem sports

Viking Athletics

Onix pickleball

Gearbox For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchmarkets.com/r/3af6ZS About Researchhanmarkets.com

Researchandmarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We offer you the latest data on international and regional markets, important industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends. US Racket Sports Market

