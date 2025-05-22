Sports
Michigan Voetbal wins prediction to land an attacking weapon in the class of 2026
Michigan Football received his sixth commitment to the 2026 class on Tuesday when four -star in Matt Ludwig are committed to the Wolverines. Ludwig, a 6-foot-4 prospect and the top player from Montana, is arranged as the second best player in the current Michigan class.
One day after Ludwig landing, there might be more good news on the road. ON3's Steve Wiltfong threw a prediction in the tight end of Michigan Mason Bonner.
The 6-foot-6 playmaker is from Denver (Co) and Bonner is an increasing prospect. He is not ranked according to the composite, but Bonner is a three -star perspective per 247sports. He is the 34th arranged in the 2026 class and no. 4 prospect from Colorado. Bonner is high on both Michigan and Minnesota.
Here 247Sports' Scouting Report On Bonner:
Long, athletic hybrid fitting catcher who currently plays a receiver, but could grow a tight end. Estimated 6-6, 200 pound frame, but is quite skinny and narrow, so the final growth potential is the question. How much weight it can put is the large determining factor in a positional house and in the long term. Natural Pass Catcher that easily wins and 50-50 balls. Has a basketball background that is clear in body control and spatial consciousness, especially in competing versus smaller defensive backs. Smooth route buyer but misses part of the burst and suddenly that you like to see at the recipient position. Liquid athlete and a smooth mover, so developing more Twitch to stay with receiver or bulking to play tight is what we look ahead. Anyway, a P4 Prast with physical tools that project well.
Whether Bonner is the next commit, or someone else – good news is on the way. Head coach Sherrone Moore indicated this with his latest social media post.
