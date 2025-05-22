ONe van Casper Ruuds writes, beyond his sincerity, his healthy view and his devastating Topspin Forehand, is his ability to climb back. Like others, Ruud spends enough time on social media for news, where thousands give an opinion about how he plays or what he says. It is not above a sarcastic reaction. Sometimes I have to prevent myself from answering someone or responding to something, he says laughing.

In countless conversations during the Clay-Court season, his favorite part of the year, Ruud's social media presence comes up repeatedly. Last year, for example, 26-year-old Norwegian was in a long-term debate with a random X user in the field of mental coaches. Given how composite and rational he often appears, the question led exactly when he was not so cool and needed the services of a psychologist.

That time, he said, came between the ages of 15 and 22 when he navigated in his early journeys and prepared for his new life as an elite player: When I was young, I would throw the racket too much, he said. I would cry and scream and complain about everything.

What Ruud didn't know, or perhaps not completely ready to admit that at the start of the Klei Court season in Monte Carlo needed psychological help at that exact moment. Because of the Madrid Open last month, he had fallen to no. 15, his lowest ranking in four years, and he slowly understood that he had burned out mentally: I felt a bit like I ran in a hamster wheel that never came somewhere, he said.

To get ahead, Ruud first had to take a step back and stop pushing his struggles. He made contact with the same Norwegian coach from his youth, trusted him with his inner thoughts and sought advice on how to manage. Things changed quickly.

Towards the end of the Madrid Open, Ruud was on top of the stage as Amasters 1000 champion for the first time: I didn't always think I would need help that way, but I soon realized that I was benefiting from it, and it was a smart move by opening someone and having different thoughts and views. I am happy and proud that I dared to seek help and realized that it was necessary for me, he says.

Casper Ruud has reached the final of the French Open twice. Photo: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

It is easy to forget how much Ruud has achieved in his short career. A former world no. 2, he reached the French Open final in 2022 and 2023, followed by a semi-final last year. He finished in second place in the US Open 2022, where he and Carlos Alcaraz played for the No. 1 ranking and 13 titles won. At a time when Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz lead the peloton, Ruud and his contemporaries still try to keep track of. Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev remain the only male Grand Slam champions born in the nineties.

Although Ruud believes that his generation will win more Majors, he acknowledges the theory that the scar tissue that has been built up by repeatedly losing Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the greatest tournaments still affects them today. After he spent his childhood watching those two and Roger Federer, it was initially difficult for him to imagine that he could ever compete with them.

You have this enormous respect from your youth and grow on TV, week in, week out, he says. Then you are there yourself and you think: these guys did it hundreds of times before. What am I going to do to challenge them that they have not already had to deal with? So I don't know. Maybe it could be this. Maybe it may be mentally that it is a bit difficult barrier to break, but all in all, [the 2000s generation] Has been successful because they play tennis better.

Given that many players are emotionally crushed by every defeat, Ruud's optimistic approach is remarkable. In Rome he gave a look at his psyche when his nine-match winning streak ended with a 6-0, 6-1 eviction by Sinner in the quarterfinals. Thirty minutes later Ruud took the heavy defeat with a smile: it doesn't feel so bad, to be honest, he said. I think it was nicer than anything, even though I lost 0 and 1. You just look at the man and say: this is a kind of shit at the next level.

Casper Ruud took his tough quarter -final defeat against Jannik Sinner in Rome with a smile. Photo: Independent Photo Agency SRL/Alamy

Not everyone enjoyed this reaction. For some, this was an example of a losing mentality, the kind of attitude that serial winners such as Djokovic or Serena Williams would never take over. But this approach was the key to the success of success, so that he can always accept his trials and continue to work hard to overcome them. Although he may have a determined ruthlessness, his mental perspective has enabled him to build a great career. He is certainly not an underperformer.

Ruud's modest attitude often lends him to be characterized as shy and quiet, but he is also remarkably honest. In recent months he has noticed that he has noticed Sportswashing and has noted that he had chosen not to play in Saudi Aarabia despite receiving offers to compete there, but he believes that its growth is inevitable. He considered leaving Norway after tax collection in the country and has been critical of Norwegian politicians on social media, to attract contempt and disapproval. He had to accept the check that receives his opinions.

That is a bit of the danger, he says. Because when you say something, or have some kind of public opinion about something, someone will certainly say something about your opinion, and then you can always answer their opinion. So it's like an endless thing.

Casper Ruud had to accept the check that receives his opinions. Photo: Alfredo Falcone/Lapresse/Shutterstock

But in recent years, traveling, seen many different cultures, I have developed interest in certain things in politics. And I was honest when I was asked about it. I also put myself in the position, especially when it comes to certain things in the Norwegian political debate, because I had public opinions on social media. I'm always going to try to give an honest answer.

When the hamster wheel becomes too difficult, Ruud distracts his hobbies. His love for the weekly leads to a long -term, pleasant story about the origin of his Fandom, which was established in a car a day ago after a tennis exercise when a friend introduced him to the Canadian singer after years of pleasure with Katy Perry and Justin Bieber on the radio. Ruud is also an excellent golfer and plays all over the world.

In Madrid he left a conversation with another obsessive Golf, Andy Murray, surprised by the British, to his new sporting pursuit: I think Andy is extremely determined. He told me one of the other days that he spent six hours on the Driving range repeatedly. I am surprised that he does not get blisters. Maybe he does that and he just keeps playing. I definitely have to get a round with Andy, maybe during Wimbledon.

For his part, Ruud never spent more than two hours on the golf range. Perhaps that will change in the future when it is time to retire and he needs an outlet for his competitive drive, but for now he has enough on his plate while he continues his efforts to be the best possible player while holding his mind on the process.