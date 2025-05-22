Problems continue to bully games

By Chen Yi-Shao and Jason Pan / Staff Reporters



Mayor of Taipei Chiang Wan-an () and the new mayor of Taipei City Hou-Yi () were suitable for competing yesterday in the World Masters Games, while participants continued to complain about organizational problems yesterday, the media said yesterday.

Chiang had a good run in recreational pumpkin and won two games in the 40+ singles on Wednesday, but yesterday bent when his opponent defeated him 3-1.

Hou played in recreational table tennis in the 60+ singles, but was eliminated in the provisional round, with one win and two losses. The victory was due to the fact that his opponent would not appear.

Photo: CNA

In the meantime, management issues continued to bully the games, in which competitors complained about the locations and facilities, planning confusion, missing their events and incorrect information from civil servants. Some people who participated in the orientation match yesterday posted on social media that the competitors had to squat before the event and crawl on the ground to find their card.

We were at the check -in location to receive materials and prepare ourselves, when 10 minutes before we would collect the orientation card, the officials just threw everything on the floor. Competitors had to climb to look for the map with their assigned number, wrote a participant who kept photos.

It was terrible to see, such as a group of athletes who pick up garbage. There were more than 500 cards and you had no idea what you have assigned number. Everything is better than throwing everything on the floor to seek people, he wrote.

Photo: CNA

Triathlon participants also complained and said that civil servants had changed the check-in times on her website, but the participants had already received their kits through the post, who had different schemes.

The Sprint Distance Triathlon will take place tomorrow and the full race on Sunday in Dongshan Township () in Yilan County, so most competitors had to arrange transport to arrive on time for the check -in, one person said.

We had to arrive on Friday for the Saturday race. According to the kit that we received, lately before checking in, in which you would collect the patch with your assigned number, a chip to check your time and a swimming cap. However, we had no idea that the limit time had changed in 6 p.m., he wrote.

Photo: CNA

The racing time for Saturday had also changed. If people do not check the website, they could not participate in the competition, he added.

Foreign competitors have also complained about a lack of interpreters, in which organizers said they have a shortage of volunteers who can speak foreign languages, which has led some people to be able to participate in their events, according to social media.

Many participants also said that there was a lack of updated information and long delays.

Some said when they arrived at locations, they had to wait a long time, because officials still worked through the check -in procedures.

Others said that although they already underwent the check -in process and were dressed for their competitions, they had to wait many hours, where some people could not compete at all.

Checks discovered that problems with the sound system and probably incorrect name pronunciation were the reasons that some athletes missed their call.