Sports
Problems continue to bully games
-
By Chen Yi-Shao and Jason Pan / Staff Reporters
-
Mayor of Taipei Chiang Wan-an () and the new mayor of Taipei City Hou-Yi () were suitable for competing yesterday in the World Masters Games, while participants continued to complain about organizational problems yesterday, the media said yesterday.
Chiang had a good run in recreational pumpkin and won two games in the 40+ singles on Wednesday, but yesterday bent when his opponent defeated him 3-1.
Hou played in recreational table tennis in the 60+ singles, but was eliminated in the provisional round, with one win and two losses. The victory was due to the fact that his opponent would not appear.
Photo: CNA
In the meantime, management issues continued to bully the games, in which competitors complained about the locations and facilities, planning confusion, missing their events and incorrect information from civil servants. Some people who participated in the orientation match yesterday posted on social media that the competitors had to squat before the event and crawl on the ground to find their card.
We were at the check -in location to receive materials and prepare ourselves, when 10 minutes before we would collect the orientation card, the officials just threw everything on the floor. Competitors had to climb to look for the map with their assigned number, wrote a participant who kept photos.
It was terrible to see, such as a group of athletes who pick up garbage. There were more than 500 cards and you had no idea what you have assigned number. Everything is better than throwing everything on the floor to seek people, he wrote.
Photo: CNA
Triathlon participants also complained and said that civil servants had changed the check-in times on her website, but the participants had already received their kits through the post, who had different schemes.
The Sprint Distance Triathlon will take place tomorrow and the full race on Sunday in Dongshan Township () in Yilan County, so most competitors had to arrange transport to arrive on time for the check -in, one person said.
We had to arrive on Friday for the Saturday race. According to the kit that we received, lately before checking in, in which you would collect the patch with your assigned number, a chip to check your time and a swimming cap. However, we had no idea that the limit time had changed in 6 p.m., he wrote.
Photo: CNA
The racing time for Saturday had also changed. If people do not check the website, they could not participate in the competition, he added.
Foreign competitors have also complained about a lack of interpreters, in which organizers said they have a shortage of volunteers who can speak foreign languages, which has led some people to be able to participate in their events, according to social media.
Many participants also said that there was a lack of updated information and long delays.
Some said when they arrived at locations, they had to wait a long time, because officials still worked through the check -in procedures.
Others said that although they already underwent the check -in process and were dressed for their competitions, they had to wait many hours, where some people could not compete at all.
Checks discovered that problems with the sound system and probably incorrect name pronunciation were the reasons that some athletes missed their call.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2025/05/23/2003837365
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The wife of the conservative advisor imprisoned for Southport Tweet helped obtain British citizenship for the family of the Nigerian general practitioner who greets her as the “most kind person I know”
- Labubu sales were suspended at the UK store after reporting on the fight.
- T20 competitions play a crucial role in the Cricket Ecosystem of India, but they are taken for granted
- 3 Cardiologists and researchers from “Super Agen” on how to live longer and healthier than takeout
- Peace speaks that Merz calls Xi Jinping to facilitate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
- Trump threatens a 25% rate on Apple and says that Samsung and other technological companies could be following
- The best graduate, UGM is offered to build a Jokowi statue
- VP Van Doha 2025 Organizational Committee for Table Tennis receives IOC President in Lusail Arena
- The earthquake was reported near the borders of Idahu and Wyoming
- Ryder Ritchie is the last prospect of Minnesota – Minnesota Wild
- Supreme Court signals that he could protect the Federal Reserve of Donald Trump
- Enemy now conscious how Sindoor turns into barood: Modifies