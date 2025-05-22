Sports
Charles Leclerc starts Racing Stars Football Cup Charity Match for Monaco GP
The annual Racing Stars Football Cup took place in Monaco's Stade Louis II on Wednesday 21 May, as a result of which former and current Formula 1 drivers and celebrities brought together for a charity football match for the Monaco Grand Prix. Home hero Charles Leclerc started the event, but did not participate in the game.
Two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen served as an ambassador. Respond for the eventexplained the Finnish former driver:
I was honored and excited when Louis Ducruet and his team asked me to be part of this initiative, especially since the event will support two important causes. I encourage everyone to be part of the celebration this year.
The proceeds from the Racing Stars Football Cup, which has been held for more than three decades, will go to two different charities, both of which are linked to motorsport. Firstly, the Jules Bianchi Association, which was founded after the tragic death of the F1 director in 2015, and supports the Archet Hospital in Nice. Jules' father, Philippe Bianchi, noticed:
This initiative touches me deep, because it will bring together different F1 drivers just before the Monaco Grand Prix, which was so important for Jules.
The second cause is Safe Monaco, founded by Camille Gottlieb, which aims to increase consciousness around the dangers of drinking and driving. Gottlieb stated:
Having personalities from the relevant world of Motorsport clearly helps to strengthen our message. Being part of such an event is a privilege and validates the relevance of our case.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport images via Getty images
The match contained an impressive line -up from F1 drivers who assumed the Barbagiuans -a team consisting of football and other sports legends. Alpine driver Pierre Gasly acted as the leader of the F1 driver team, with Williams' Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Rookie drivers Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman who add him to the team.
With the media, including motorsport.com, on Thursday, Gasly commented on the competition:
Well, the pleasure is probably 100 out of 10. I love football, I love playing, I love the feeling. I used to play when I was a child and I absolutely loved every game and practice and to be able to play in this kind of event, especially in an iconic stadium, remind me a bit of some of my dreams I had when I was a child. So for me it is incredible to live this moment and then at the top to be able to share a moment when you get the drivers who, you know, eventually your rivals are when you get on the track, to work together, it's a fairly unique feeling. So yesterday I am with Isack on my left, try to find out how I can score a goal, to defend together with Carlos.
It is just a fun event and a fun way to get to the Monaco Race weekend and moreover we do it for charities. Yesterday there was the Jules Foundation Association that we supported and it is just great to collect many people. The fans are happy. We are happy. We get some money to support those charities, so it's just a great victory for everyone, but it's unique for Monaco and it's always a great highlight of the weekend.
Hadjar also explained:
Yes, it was difficult for the legs. It was really difficult, I never played 11 to 11 on a real size pitch, you know, so that was done for me. It was weird. It was really difficult, much more difficult than I expected. I realized that my muscles were not made for football, you know, changing instructions and it was difficult.
Pierre was almost injured.
After Gasly confirmed that he was good, Hadjar added: something could give up, you know, I felt weak.
When asked if Hadjar has a future at FC Versailles, Gasly responded:
No, I mean in management, yes, maybe. I love his mentality and his team spirit, so not on the field. He runs, I have to say that he is a great player because he just goes out completely, the same as on the rails. He is the same on the field. So I'm not so sure that the body is the best, but at least it's great for the team. “
