



Williamsburg, va. Senior Sean Joseph junior Albert Hansen and second -year -old Nikita Bortnichek were selected in the Academic All-district team of the Sports Communicators College (CSC). Seniorjuniorand second -year -oldwere selected in the Academic All-district team of the Sports Communicators College (CSC). The Academic All-district Men's and Women's Tennis teams from 2025, recognized by sports communicators from the university, recognize the best student athletes of the nation for their combined versions on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program individual tennis-honores in four divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and Naia for each gender. To be nominated, a student athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and at least a second-year academic and athletic. Each institution is limited to four nominees for tennis For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program Academicallamerica.com. Nikita Bortnichek

Important: Economy Realized victories over No. 2, no. 3 and no. 4 Singles won 11 games in 2025, including six in Dual-Match Play when a second-year student De Nr. 1 Double position this season held Seven Doubles competition an Ita ITA-Scholar-Academic Selection Ear of the Last Year Ear of the Last Year Ever Academic Academic Academic Academic Academy Ever EVER A EVE EVE EVER A OEM ON A CAA Commissioner A CAA Commissioner A CAA Commissioner A CAA Commissioner A CAA. M Provost Award in his first two years in his first two years at Campus. Albert Hansen

Important: Economy Won Four Matches at No. 4 Singles in 2025 Posted Nine Singles Wins Overall, Including Five in Dual-Match Play As A Junior won Nine Doubles Matches, Including Seven At No. 3 Spot, On the Season Named CSC Academic All-District In 2024 A 2024 ITA Scholar-Athlete Selection Named to the CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll Each of the Last Three Years A W&M Provost Award Selection in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Sean Joseph

Important: Business Analytics data Science Took victories at no. 3, no. 4 and no. 5 singles in 2025 won 12 singles competitions, including five in Dual-Match Play, during his senior season, 13 Doubles victories picked up, including 11 in double competition game, this year nine of those competitions won number 2 of No. 2 Doubles in the CAA Commissioner Academic Honor Roll each of his four years a W&M Provost Award in 2023 and 2025 an Ita-Athlete in 2023.

