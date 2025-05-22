Felix Auger-Aliass Time out to semi-final after a long time

Felix Auger-Aliass Time out to semi-final after a long-term game on Hamburg Open

Felix Auger-Aliassimes-shape on clay takes on at the right time, because the Canadian No. 2 is open semifinal by the Bitpanda Hamburg and on Thursday Alexandre Muller 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-3.

This is the first time that Auger-Aliassime reached at least the semi-final of an ATP Clay Court Tournament since he finished second in the Madrid Open in 2024.

Auger-Aliassime had 61 casual mistakes, but the world no. 30 was aggressive on serve and fired 40 winners in the competition. After he could not benefit from four match points in the second set, the Canadian benefited from an early break in the third and won 77 percent of his first serve points to take the game in almost three hours.

The resident of Montreal had a great chance of an early break in the third game. At Love-30, Muller hit his forehand to act three breakpoints of Auger-Aliasen. The French No. 4, however, saved all three while eventually entails to hold.

In the subsequent game, a trio of non-forced mistakes by Auger-Aliassime made it 30-40 and a double mistake from the Canadian gave the Frenchman a 3-1 lead.

Auger-Aliassime responded in the best possible way and won the next four points to break back. The 24-year-old then held up to deliver the competition.

Former errors continued to chase the former world no. 6 in his next service game and hit three of his 24 in the first set to make it 30-40. Auger-Aliassime saved Breekpunt with a powerful backhand winner along the line before he won the following two points for the Vital Hold, which kept the level of competition at 4-4.

The opening set eventually needed a tiebreak, with auger-aliassime on 6-3 having a few chances to serve the set. After a double error, the in -headed in Montreal put on an overhead during the next point to go on a set.

Auger-Aliassime was almost in the wrong end of an early break in the second. At 15-40, the Canadian recorded one of his four aces in the game before he won the following three points to keep.

With Auger-Aliass Time 3-2, the sixth game went to Deuce. The Canadian No. 2 held a breaking point after a brilliant crosscourt shot on the run and he converted by firing a forehand return winner to lead the second set by leading a few.

On 5-3, Auger-Aliassime had the chance to complete the game at 40-30, but to hit his forehand wide. At the subsequent point, the World No. 30 registered one of its 26 non -return serves to keep another match point, but again hit its forehand wide.

Muller then only needed one breaking point to convert and keep the competition going. The Frenchman managed the vital hold in the game to level the set at 5-5.

After two more houses, the fans in Hamburg were treated to a new tiebreak.

Auger-Aliassime stepped on an early 3-0 lead, but two casual mistakes and a strong Muller Forehand brought the tie graker.

The Canadian later went 5-4 where a double mistake by Muller Auger-Aliasses gave the chance to close the game. Three-right casual mistakes through the Canadian brought the world no. 40 to one place to level the competition. After a long rally, a vast Auger-Aliassy could not keep the point alive because the game needed a decisive set.

Frustrations began to cook for the 24-year-old between sets, because Auger-Aliass Time was unhappy with how the referee was dealing with the serving clock.

The Montreal-Native did not seem to leave that Fazeen when he saved a breaking point in the second game and took his own break and went to a 3-1 lead.

On 5-3, more than an hour after Auger-Aliassime Last Hold Match Points, the Canadian still had three chances to complete the game. Just as it seemed as if Muller would extend the set after saving two, luck was number seven for Auger-Aliassime who brought the game away at his seventh match point of the evening.

Canadian No. 2 is confronted with World No. 17 Andrey Rublev in the semi -final morning, a rematch of the Madrid Open Final 2024 where Rublev has hoisted the trophy.

Photocredit: Martin Sidorjak