



After a brilliant year of Hockey, Scottish Hockey enters an exciting new phase, aimed at a deeper involvement in clubs and important stakeholders to inform and shape the future of hockey in Scotland. A short -term steering group consisting of club representatives and experienced people in Hockey has been appointed by Scottish Hockey Board to support and investigate the development of a long -term strategy for hockey in Scotland. As part of this process, Scottish Hockey keeps in the club involvement throughout the summer to help inform that plan. However, in recent years, the Scottish hockey has, like many organizations, confronted with a significant increase in operational costs. The costs related to the delivery of our core services, in particular travel, accommodation and delivery of events, have increased considerably, which contributes to the pressure on our end -of -year accounts and 2024 make a particularly challenging year. In response, the board and staff took important steps to strengthen the board. These steps include improving financial supervision, the implementation of stricter cost control measures and the establishment of critical cost -saving goals for 2025. Although substantial subsidy support from our national agency has helped compensate for part of the impact, the continuous increase in costs offers continuous financial challenges. This is a common problem in the sports sector, and Scottish Hockey takes proactive steps to tackle it. One of those steps has also been to explore new commercial opportunities. In order to guarantee sustainability in the long term, we are developing a new strategy that better coordinates our business plans with the financial reality with which the sport is confronted. As part of this and in support of recruiting, new directors, including roles in finance, communication and an independent chairman to bring extra expertise and leadership. Unless approval, these appointments will be ratified on 10 June during the annual general meeting. These changes are aimed at strengthening financial governance, improving communication with clubs and stakeholders, and to ensure that we continue to concentrate on the delivery of our core objectives in a sustainable and transparent way. We also organize a series of club involvement sessions and strongly encourage the presence on one of the upcoming dates. Provisional dates (subject to change) Wednesday 2 July Edinburgh (6: 008: 00pm)

Wednesday July 16 Glasgow (details to be followed and may be subject to change)

Wednesday, August 20 Edges and online (details to be followed)

Wednesday 27 August Aberdeen / Dundee (Details to follow) Questionnaires are divided to collect information for our planning in important areas, including competitions. In addition, I will attend the upcoming AGMs from East and West District after previously a district committee of North Region. I want to expand my gratitude to our district committees and the Masters Commitees for their essential work to facilitate hockey for our communities throughout the year. In addition to our daily activities, the Scottish hockey will continue to tackle business areas. With a small staff team we want to collaborate with member clubs to promote hockey if necessary and within our capacities. If you have topics about the future of hockey that you want to discuss, inform us and we can tackle them during one of the engagement sessions where a time can be planned for discussion. If the subject is more urgent, contact your local regional development manager in the first instance. Further details, including registration links for these events and definitive timings for the upcoming engagement sessions, will be shared via Sport 80 and through your regional development manager. Scottish Hockey strives to cooperate with clubs to inform our strategic approach to Hockey in addition to our staff and board. Your support is invaluable to help us strengthen the future of hockey in Scotland. Thank you for your continuous support and I look forward to seeing you during an upcoming engagement session. Derek Keir CEO

