After months of a meeting to discuss things to discuss during future meetings, the people responsible for the playoff of the college -football on Thursday made a decision and it was one that we assumed they would make for a while. After last year's 12 team CFP, Byes gave the four most arranged conference champions, this year that will not.

Commissioners of the conference voted to go to a straight -sowing size in 2025 (with five places that are still reserved for conference champions).

There are still enough things to discuss about what the CFP will look like in 2026 and then – and good Lord, don't even let me start how much I don't like where we probably go in that respect – but with the 2025 season starting in less than 100 days, at least we know how things will form this autumn. Here are a few thoughts about these changes.

A simulation from 2024

ESPN

To see what something could look like in the future, my first step is always to visit the past again. Last year's 12 team, the very first real tournament At the highest level of the university football, indeed pronounced to Bye's to conference champions and we gave ourselves the strange visual of having two different songs next to the teams in the bracket.

For example, Boise State was arranged in ninth place in the general CFP ranking, but the Broncos got the number 3 seed as the third ranked conference champion. The state of Arizona was at the same time 12th and fourth. Admittedly, the NFL does something similar and gives the top three seeds in each conference to the winners of each individual division (which gives us an occasional strange pairs, such as 9-8 Tampa Bay that organizes 11-6 Philadelphia in 2023 or the 10-7 Los Angeles Rams organize in 202444). But from the start it was clear that there was some dissatisfaction with this approach. And when both BSU and ASU lost in the quarterfinals – all four conference champions actually did – it became obvious that this would change. It took only about five months to actually happen.

Anyway, let's see how the play-off from 2024 would have taken shape with straight sowing instead of conference camp Byes.

First round

12 Clemson on 5 Notre Dame (SP+ Projection: Irish with 13.1, 79.4% Win probability)

11 Arizona State at 6 Ohio State (OSU with 24.2*, 93.6% Win probability)

10 Smu on 7 Tennessee (Tennessee with 7.0, 66.9% Win Specificity)

9 Boise State on 8 Indiana (Indiana with 12.5, 78.3% win probability)

(* Here is your memory that SP+ last season Arizona State was not really trusted, mainly because the Sun Devils early in the season was a fairly average team. On 5-2 with a number of narrow victories and a sketchy-looking loss at Cincinnati without injured Quarterback Sam Leavitt, they came in the 50s. Texas but they were 6-1 in one-score matches on their way to the CFP, and they were lucky to reach November with the Big 12 title within reach.)

In the actual first round of last year, the four home teams (Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas) were projected as favorites with an average of 7.2 points per SP+. The average distribution was Thuisteam -8.9. The results were actually much more crooked than that, and that would probably be no different with the matchups above – here are home teams with an average of 14.2 projected favorites. Change to straight sowing would no longer have made the first round competitive.

Assuming all four home teams win in this simulation, that gives us the next quarterfinals.

Quarter -finals

Rose Bowl: 1 Oregon vs. 8 Indiana (SP+ Projection: Oregon with 5.9, 64.4% Win probability)

Fiesta Bowl: 4 Penn State versus 5 Notre Dame (PSU with 0.7, 51.8% Win probability)

Sugar Bowl: 3 Texas vs. 6 Ohio State (OSU with 7.1, 67.1% win probability)

Peach Bowl: 2 Georgia vs. 7 Tennessee (Uga with 2.4, 55.9% win probability)

Interestingly enough we got two of these four matchups in real life, but they were the two semi-final-the 28-14 victory of Ohio State on Texas in the Cotton Bowl and the late 27-24 victory of Notre Dame over Penn State in the Orange Bowl. Now these games take place in New Orleans and Glendale, Arizona respectively. We will easily project those results to stay the same. In the meantime, SP+ says that there is only about 36% chance that the other two projected favorites (Oregon and Georgia) will both win, but we will roll with that.

Semi -final

Cotton Bowl: 1 Oregon vs. 5 Notre Dame (SP+ Projection: Oregon with 2.1, 55.3% Win probability)

Orange Bowl: 2 Georgia vs. 6 Ohio State (OSU with 6.8, 66.6% win probability)

With those chances of victory, there is only about 37% chance that both projected favorites will win, and this time we will take that into account and project an upset: we will say handy notre dame oregon, so we have exactly the same fighting Irish-Buckeyes title game that we got in real life.

Final

5 Notre Dame vs. 6 Ohio State

Again, we saw this one.

Who would have benefited from this change?

All in all, using my pre -CFP SP+ projections from December, here is a comparison of what the national title chances of each team were on their way to the tournament versus what they would look like with straight sowing.

Team Old system New system Difference Ohio State 12.5% 16.6% +4.1% Tennessee 5.1% 7.4% +2.3% Indiana 4.1% 5.9% +1.8% Oregon 20.4% 21.9% +1.5% Our Lady 9.0% 9.7% +0.7% Penn State 8.9% 9.4% +0.5% Clemson 0.8% 0.4% -0.4% Arizona State 0.6% <0.1% -0.6% Boise State 1.1% 0.2% -0.9% Smu 3.7% 1.8% -1.9% Georgia 16.6% 14.0% -2.6% Texas 17.2% 12.6% -4.6%

It is not surprising that the opportunities of Arizona State and BOise State would have sunk without receiving a bye, but their title chances were also minimal. The teams that were actually the most injured by the change would have been 2-Seed Georgia, original 5-Seed Texas and original 11-Seede Smu. The most important reason for switching back in chance? They would all be placed on the Ohio State of the bracket. In the meantime, the chances of Ohio State and Tennessee would have benefited from the simple fact that they would no longer be linked to undefeated no. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl Quarterfinal. It is clear that Ohio State took up that challenge with APLomb, but the Buckeyes still had to perform that test and then win two more games to take the title.

In addition to Ohio State and Tennessee, both Indiana and Oregon would have seen their title opportunities improve with straight sowing, although for various reasons. Indiana is said to have had a home game in the first round instead of having to travel to South Bend, while Oregon Ohio State would have avoided a potential final matchup.

Take -away meals

Good: the number 5 seed is not so unique valuable now

We have never seen the play-off of 12 teams as originally presented, with six conference champions that earn bids from a universe with five power conferences. Instead, between the announced adoption of the 12-team Play-Off and its actual arrival, the SEC officially added Oklahoma and Texas to its selection, while the Big Ten, with the help of the Big 12, the PAC-12 is the tennibalized. With four more power conferences, we ended with only five conference champions guaranteed access, and with the distribution of power that is further consolidated (we still have four power conferences, but it is clearly a power two and other two), which left us with an uncomfortable bracket.

To start with, the new power distribution meant that the number 5-seed-almost certainly the higher-ranked team between the losers of the Big Ten and SEC champion matches would get almost unfair benefit. As I wrote in December: “The chances are pretty good that the teams that earn the number 4 and 12 seeds (also known as the two lowest ranked conference champions) will be the weakest teams in the field … Texas, the best-ranked non-champion and 5-Seeded, are indeed compared to what SP+ thinks the no. 17 and no.

As you can see above, Texas actually entered the CFP with better title chances (17.2%) than Georgia (16.6%), a team with a higher ranked in SP+ and the team that had just defeated the Longhorns in the sec title game. In theory, giving a team would be a team and ask them to win three games instead of four is a huge advantage. But in practice the chances of Texas to win two games (against Clemson and ASU) were better than the chances of Georgia to win one (Notre Dame). That is not very fair, right?

Bad: conference title games now mean less

The making of this change would indeed have given the SEC champion better title opportunities than second place. That's good, but it comes with costs. In the above re-simulation you will find that both the winners and the losers of the SEC and Big Ten title matches ended with Byes and top-four seeds. That means that there were almost literally no interests – in addition to a search to prevent major injuries, such as what Georgia affected – in both games.

Meanwhile, in the ACC championship, SMU lost to Clemson but barely fell in the CFP rankings (and, more specifically, still got in) because the playoff committee didn't want to punish the Mustangs for playing a 13th game while others around them in the rankings were already done at 12. Add to That the fact that the straight seeede approach approached the Above Title Odds for four of the five conference champions in the field, and it leads you Toward a Pretty Easy Question: Why Are We even play these games?

Commissioners of the Power Conferences have had that pretty clearly in their mind, because they have discussed a complicated (and in my opinion, clearly ridiculous) new play-off structure that hands over several automatic bids to each of the top four conferences: a maximum of four for the SEC and Big Ten and probably two for the title and Big in their structure in their structure in their structure in their structure in their structure in their structure in their structure. every conference. I hate this idea absolutely if you want to destroy the integrity of the regular season, would not do anything faster than a 7-5 or 8-4 Big Ten team that may steal a bid from a companion of 10-2 or 11-1 that was enormously superior in the regular season but you can understand why the commissioners can be understandable.

Straight sowing does not change that much. Ohio State got a more difficult title path last year, but the Buckeyes crossed with straight sowing, but anyway and won four games with a combined 70 points. In the meantime, Boise State and Arizona State, even with a bye, were probably not three games and they went completely. The team that peaks best in December and January wins the title of 2025, just like in 2024, we will still enjoy ourselves, and we will experience another change in 2026, no matter what.

The countdown to 2025 continues.