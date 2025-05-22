



Red stick, the. LSU ladies tennis-striking first-year students Cadans Brace and Kayla Cross earned all-American distinctions after their great first-year campaigns, as announced by the ITA in addition to the latest singles and Doubles rankings. Brace and Cross become the 16th and 17th All-Americans in program history, which mark the first All-American Honors of LSU since 2023. Brace adds another award to her CV after she has been declared the first year student of the year with a first team All-SEC selection. In the meantime, Brace shared a SEC All-Freshman team selection with Cross, which was appointed as the All-SEC second team. Whether it competes individually or if a combination, the Canadian duo was always present for the Tigers on the top singles and Doubles. After making national waves by signing LSU in August, Brace served as a consensus top option for the Tigers in her debut season. In addition to her annual SEC prices, she was named the first year student of the week three times. Brace closed her season with a 14-6 record in first place in solo game, behind a team leading 11 arranged victories. The Canadian resident also ended her season on a seven-match winning streak from 28 March against Vanderbilt. Brace closed the season with a singles ranking of no. 8 and qualified her for an all-American selection. In addition to Singles Play, Brace worked with Cross, after signing with the program in January, to form one of the best double pairs in the nation. The Canadian combination ended the double season with a 12-4 record with nine-arranged victories. The couple earned a last ITA Doubles ranking of No. 6 to qualify the duo for their all-American selection. First-year students are the first double duo that ITA All-American Honors has achieved since 2023, when the NCAA Anastasiya Komar and Kylie Collins selected to compete as a no. 8 seed in double at the NCAA individual championships. For Brace, she becomes the fourth tiger in program history that doubles both singles and all-American Honors in the same season, member of Bruna Colosio (2000), Joana Valle Costa (2017) and Anastasiya Komar (2023). For more information about the LSU Women's Tennis Program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @lsuwten and facebook.com/lsuwten.

