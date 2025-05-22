Our hockey team for men in semi -finals of the world championship; Canada stunned by Denmark





The American Hockey team has reached the semi -final of the IIHF World Championship and is one victory removed from its best finish in a stand -alone worlds in 75 years. The US gathered along Finland 5-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday and went on to the semi-final on Saturday to face Sweden in Stockholm. Finland led 2-1 halfway through the second period before the US scored twice in a period of 71 seconds to take the lead. Later on Thursday, Denmark Sidney Crosby-guided Canada surprised and conquered a 1-0 deficit with two goals in the last 2:17 at Jordan Binnington in the Danish location of Herning. Canadas Streak of consecutive world semi -final performances ends at nine. Denmark, guaranteed his best worlds ever, gets Switzerland for a place in the final on Sunday. The US deserves a medal if it wins one of the following two games and will be guaranteed to be gold or silver if the Saturday semi -final wins. The last silver of the US in a stand -alone worlds came in 1950. The only gold in a stand -alone worlds came in 1933. For a while the Olympic Games also counted as world championships, so the American Olympic medals in 1952 (silver), 1956 (silver) and 1960 (gold) are also medals in the world championships. The US was eliminated from the worlds last year in the quarterfinals. The Americans became fourth in Worlds in 2022 and 2023 and made the semi -final 13 times since the IIHF had restored a bracketed play -off round in 1992. Their best finish in that period is third place in general, after they have lost their last 12 semi -final. The American team in these worlds contains two players from February 4 Nations Face-Off: goalie Jeremy Swayman and defender Zach Werenski, who led all players in 4 countries with six points. Many top NHL players miss worlds because the tournament takes place during the Playoffs of Stanley Cup. The American head coach at Worlds is the San Jose Sharks Ryan Warsofsky. The US has already qualified for the Milan Cortina Olympics from Milan Cortina, where NHL players are expected to participate for the first time since the Sochi Games 2014. The American head coach for the Olympic Games is the New York Rangers Mike Sullivan. Hilary Knight can break the American record for Olympic hockey performances in 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/olympics/news/iihf-world-championship-2025-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos