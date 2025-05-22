Sports
Preity Zinta is moving the court against Punjab Kings co-owners about disputed meeting: report
File photo of PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta© X/Twitter
Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preha has submitted a legal case against her fellow co-director Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia in a court of Chandigarh. The three are directors of KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the company that owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Punjab Kings. Preity Zinta has challenged the legality of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on April 21. She claims that the meeting was held without following the correct procedures under the Companies ACT, 2013 and other secretarial rules. According to her, she had objected to the meeting in an e -mail on April 10, but her objections were ignored. She claims that Mohit Burman continued with the meeting with the support of Ness Wadia.
Although Zinta and another director, Karan Paul, attended the meeting, she asked the court to declare it invalid. One of her biggest worries is the appointment of Muneesh Khanna as director during the meeting, which she and Paul were against.
In its lawsuit, Zinta also asked the court to prevent Khanna from acting as a director and to prevent the company from making decisions at that meeting.
She further asked the court to prevent the company from keeping more administration or general meetings without the presence of both himself and Karan Paul, and without Muneesh Khanna being involved, until the case was resolved.
Despite these legal issues, Preity Zinta Punjab Kings continued to support the stands during the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This year has been a strong for the team.
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings have qualified for the play-offs for the first time since 2014. With 17 points from 12 games, they are currently in third place and strive for a top-two finish.
Punjab Kings then plays Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday (May 24) and Mumbai Indians on Monday (May 26) to complete their competition changes.
