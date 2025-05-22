Sports
Flue guns, rolling subs and goals in abundance: Welcome to World Sevens Football | Ladies' football
THere are rolling substitutes, you can't stand offside and smoke guns from behind the goal burst when you score. The newest competition of women's football, with its prize pool of $ 5 million (3.7 million), is very lucrative for the teams involved, but does not take itself too seriously. Perhaps that will be the largest sales argument, because this end of the season on the Portuguese Riviera is trying to show that women's football can thrive if it is different.
There has been no patient building and nobody is deep in a layer of block; It's just an attack after attack. In simple terms, the first day at World Sevens Football felt like a return to what sport should go: nice.
I think we took the game a little more seriously in the beginning than Manchester [United]Said the French and Roma defender Hawa Cissoko after her parties 3-2 loss against United. I was really sad that today it was only one game that I could play that all day. We are here to have fun on the field. This kind of tournament, we do this when we are children, while as an adult you don't do tournaments, so now I feel a bit like 10 years ago or even more, and that's so nice.
It was not two minutes before the first goal was scored, by the skilled Manchester City-Vleugel player Aoba Fujino, in their 4-0 win at the Swedish club Rosengrd. Fujino and her Brazilian teammate Kerolin seemed to find the small -sided size straight in their street, because flair, pace and balance turned out to be a players most valuable property. On the first day there were 18 goals in four games. The stadium, quickly built within half of Estorils Estdio Antnio Coimbra da Mota, about half an hour west of Lisbon, is small but stylish, largely aimed at the viewing experience for VIPs who sip drink-pitch side. Flags with the tops of the eight participating clubs flap in the wind that stretches off the Atlantic coast.
Everyone is like: OK, we love these vibes, said Kerolin. It's a bit Brazilian, I think. I love the GADA. Head coach Nick Cushing of the city said: There is an attack at any time of the game. It is new, it is exciting, it is the way we believe that the game must be played, you can see by the way the organizers have chosen the rules, it is to force offensive moments at any time.
With music that flows from the speakers every time there is a corner and players introduced one by one when they walk away individually, there is an exhibition feeling, related to the ever -regular tournaments with retired players. But the big difference here is that the players who come for the clubs, including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, are professionals in their prime.
It cannot be denied that they have been attracted for financial reasons. The winners receive $ 2.5 million, second place of $ 1 million and reaching the semi -final would be a large part of one of these annual income from these women's teams. It is largely financed by Jennifer Mackesy, a part-owner of the NWSL Club NJ/NY Gotham FC, and the organizers have committed $ 100 million for five years, with the series in North America this year continuing with different teams.
This debut event is by no means perfect. Those present have looked low in the hundreds of each game, which may be expected. When Portugal organized England in February for a competition of Womens Nations League, the presence was 3,221. This is not a hotbed for women's football, although the organizers try to help change that, with just under 100 local young girls who get a training session with the player advisers Laura Georges, Tinbin Heath, Kelley Ohara, Anita Asante and Caroline Seger Thursday.
The atmosphere was sometimes strange in the middle of the game, without singing much, although that changed when Benfica played in the last game on Wednesday evening and the local population became much more active. The location was largely chosen because of the proximity of Saturday Womens Champions League final in Lisbon. The other criticism that is thrown on this event on social media is that it is supposedly an injury risk for players before Julys -Leo, but the players and coaches who are here are adamant who are carefully considered and that the size has reassured them.
We would only do this in training anyway; We would all have done just small -sided games, said the Midfielder of Manchester United and England Grace Clinton. For us this is a probably better result and gives us more fitness.
Emilia Larsson from Rosengrd, who felt that the lack of an offside rule almost made the games feel a different sport, said: I don't think the load in the game is much higher than a training week at home in Sweden. I know you can be injured during training, so I don't see such a big difference.
There are certainly huge variations in tactics. Some teams seemed to use a 1-3-2 formation, others chose 2-3-1 and about 2-2-2, and some attempt at zonal marking, on less effect. Bayern made a particularly impactful and inventive use of the rolling substitutions by exchanging all six of their outfield players before they take a corner, which caused confusion in Ajax defense. Bayern immediately scored and cheerfully celebrated as if that were planned for the entire week.
While the sunshine, shimmering on the white apartment blocks behind the stadium, set up on the first day with an Eminem number that reflects around the stands, there was an optimistic vote, but whether this event can be a success will depend on aspects such as watching figures on the broadcast. The Dazn streaming platform has exclusive rights to this inaugural event. The YouTube stream had the first day 161,283 views, next to the streaming platform. Many eyes will be aimed at those figures while the women's game is waiting to see if something nice can stay the course.
