Greenfield Recorder – HS Tennis: Belchertown Lifts Class B Title after 5-0 Sweep about Frontier (Photos)

Belchertown in less than ideal weather conditions, the tennis team of Belchertown Girls successfully defended his class B Western Massachusetts title with a 5-0 win over Frontier on Wednesday in the champion match. Second Double was the only competition that went three sets, because the Orioles proved its place as the top team in class B, which this season kept the second Redhawks placed meaningless for the first time.

Belchertown moved to 18-2 in general with his ninth straight victory on a cold afternoon on her home field Wednesday.

It feels great, said Orioles head coach Alanna Grady. The girls have worked very, very hard all season and it is nice to see that they achieve that goal.

Belchertowns Second Doubles team from Allie Randall and Emma Kornbluth took the third set Tiebreaker with a score of 10-8 and count as Brooke Charest and Hailey Fernandezs for the first time for Frontier for the first time. The Orioles claimed the first set, 6-1, before the Redhawks responded with a 6-3 victory in the second set, so that Belchertowns won a tight third set and finally set up the class B Crown.

I was really impressed by how everyone was able to achieve the opportunity, Grady said. That is a theme of what they have done all season across the board. Second Doubles had the nearest score, so their ability to come back after losing the first set their ability to come back and to win the second set is something that is a big challenge, regardless of what situation you play and do that in the Western mass. Final shows a lot about their ability to compose themselves and treat the moment.

Amanda Murray moved past Thanushi Ratnatunge in first singles (6-0, 6-2), Mia Corish defeated Kayla Fagan in second singles (6-1, 6-0) and Gianna Picardi Opdrof Ella Sibley in third singles (6-1, 6-1). Katie Collins and Edith Audette at the top of Esther Ehle and Aylen Shaw, 6-0, 6-4, in the first double to take into account all five of the Orioles points.

The victory of Belchertowns versus Frontier reflected his semi-final against Pope Franciscus on Tuesday when the Orioles de Cardinals fierce 5-0.

Absolutely a strong way to end the season and gives us some positive energy in the future in some situations with some new teams that we may not have played before, Grady said on back-to-back shutouts in the Western Mass. Tournament.

While the Redhawks (14-6) failed on Wednesday, head coach Andrew Varnon was satisfied with the efforts that his team showed against a talented Belchertown set that plays in a completely different division during the regular season. The Orioles are in Division 3 while Frontier is in Division 4.

I don't think this is a surprising result, Varnon said. They have an experienced team, a team with juniors and seniors, we have a team with eighth classes and ninth classes. Despite the score, I look from the sidelines as a coach and I see almost all my players hanging there. Nobody felt they didn't deserve to be on the field. For us this is a learning experience, this is a chance that we must see the examples that the Athletes of Belchertown set and grow.

Both teams are waiting for their seeds and opponents in their respective state tournament, which will probably be resolved this weekend, but in the meantime Grady is convinced that her athletes will continue to maintain good habits to prepare for the upcoming gravel that the State Tournament is.

We have tried to have a goal this season to do well and perhaps to be in this position without having any expectations, Grady said. I think this has proven us that the point works hard, so we want to keep that mentality of hard work while we continue with practice and prepare ourselves for our state competition, when that is.

Class C Semis

No. 1 PVCics 5, no. 4 Hampden Charter 0 The dragons went to the C -Final class on Friday for a date with Lenox. The millionaires defeated Palmer 4-1 to continue and will try to be the first team to eliminate PVCICs this season, because it stays perfect on 18-0.