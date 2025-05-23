Michigan State Football's DB additions are aimed at secondary improvement

Michigan State Football: 2025 schedule and key races The schedule and important matches of Michigan State Football for the 2025 season.

East Lansing lost Michigan State Football defensive one by one after defensive back due to injury last fall.

And then, in the low season, the Spartans Immersed in the portal to rebuild their secondary, after losing important pieces of outgoing transfers.

So the make-over of the back of the defense of Joe Rossis continues, so that MSU is further removed from the sieve-like zone reporting in four years under Mel Tucker and his staff more back to the one-on-one islands of the Mantra without flying the base of the best defenses of Mark Dantonios.

For me this year it is about having that room play better than we do, secondary coach Blue Adams said towards the end of the spring training in April. And we have a lot of work to do.

Among the six transfers to leave the program since last seasons 5-7 Finish in coach Jonathan Smiths Debut, MSU started Cornerback Charles Brantley (Miami van Florida) and another earlier starter in versatile Dillon Tatum (Northwestern). A third, then-freshman Jaylen Thompson (Memphis), also transferred after getting a turn as a fill starter when the protections Malik Spencer and Nikai Martinez both returning starters were hit with injuries this fall.

Thompson was also one of the host bodies lost on the shelf late in the season. The injuries, at the end of November, Rossi made jokes about playing so many young and not -tested players: that is not good for my ulcers.

We have to try to keep that health, Adams said last month. I mean, this is a contact sport. And being able to have guys you can do there or have guys who are strong enough to go through that process to just play a contact sport is always good.

We went down a lot last year, we ran through a number of bodies. We were little guys, and sometimes, when you play physically, that sometimes happens. We just have to have enough depth to put in the next man.

Nevertheless, MSU finished 46th of 133 teams in the subdivision of the Football Bowl on 206.9 Passing yards allowed per match only 83rd in the defense of Pass Efficiency. The nine interceptions of the Spartans are in 84th place nationally and 13th in the Big ten. Only six of those choices came to Conference Action and MSU only chose one pass in the last five games when the exhaustion set up.

It became thin, said Spencer, who missed the last three games with an injury. So as you can see, everyone matters. So even the last one on the depth card, he knows now and really understands that, I have to enclose. I can be called when.

Spencer and Martinez are healthy and starting cornerback Chance Rucker also returns after an arm injury in the second game of the season. Together with them, seven transfers come from the portal to help strengthen the back, three of those who arrived in January Cornerbacks Joshua Eaton (Texas State), Malcom Bell (Connecticut) and Nijhay Burt (Eastern Illinois) and Vier who are going to the campus this summer.

Since the spring practice ended, Rossi and Co. Safeties Tracy Revels (Bowling Green) and Devynn Cromwell (Texas Tech), together with cornerbacks Dontavius ​​Nash (East Carolina) and Anthony Pinnace III (Texas-San Antonio).

We look a bit different, said Adams. We have length, I think. We have some longer bodies in that, we just have to strengthen them a little. But you have guys who look forward to the chance of playing male coverage, so you like that in them.

Dantonios Defense, with the current PITT coach Pat Narduzzi who ran it, was known for it a challenging opponent of passing attacks with coverage of the press of the press that recipients covered. But when Dantonio retired, Mel Tucker arrived and all changed.

In 2021, despite winning 11 games, the Spartans were the worst in Pass defense, which passed almost 325 yards per match and 27 TD through the air (118th of the 130 in the FBS). In 2022 they had the least interceptions in the FBS with only two. When, in 2023, with Tucker who was fired in the mid -season, Msus opposite opponents threw 237.8 yards per match (bound for 86th) and 24 TD passes (bound for 110th) with only 10 interpacals (84th).

Rossi arrived and revived from the man-covering elements that had previously had been staples of the Dantonio era. Adams believes that the new additions will help set that tone.

From the point of view of mentality and a position in skills, you want boys who can get on the line of scrimmage and play Play Press Man, Adams said. And the zone aspect will come. But you want guys to enjoy the chance to play at Scrimmage and play man-to-man coverage.

