Alumni Spotlight: Jeffrey Chen '22, Herentennis
Two alumni pencils are Q&As with former Brandeis Student athletes, in a large number of disciplines, while thinking about their Brandeis experience and how their lives has formed today. Read more Spotlight functions here.
Name: Jeffrey Chen '22
Sports: Herentennis
Current job: reporting analyst at US Bank
Jeffrey Chen came to Brandeis from Northfield, Illinois, as three times a finalist and one -off champion. As a member of the Jury members' Herentist Team, he became one of the winning players of the program. He helped the jury members to finish second in the UAA as a first-year player, just missing a NCAA tournament berth. After Covid was short, Chen and his teammates went with 7-1 during the regular season in 2021 and earned that elusive offer to the NCAA tournament. The team defeated Grove City College for the very first tournament profit of the men's team and South Virginia to make the national quarterfinals for the first time. During the NCAA Doubles tournament, Chen and partner Adam Tzeng not only earned all-America subjessions, they went all the way to the champion competition thanks to a upset of the best seeds of the Case Western Reserve tournament. After having been double 19-6 the following year, they were again denied another chance of Nationals, but Chen and Tzeng shared the Harry, Ida and Joseph Stein Award for excellent male athletes.
Chen earned his BA in Business and Economics and his MA in international economy and finance in just four years at Brandeis. Since then he has worked at US Bank, as a structured financial analyst for two years in Boston, and since 2024 as a trust reporting analysts based in Chicago.
Question: What did you attract in the first place to Brandeis?
When I thought which university I wanted to go, I knew it had to be a place with a great mix of academic excellence and a competitive tennis team. I really didn't know much about Brandeis at the time, but I received an e -mail from Coach [Mike] Kopelman, who was the former assistant coach of the team, and finally planned an official visit. The campus was great and I really felt a connection with the boys in the team and the coaches. Moreover, the team took big steps and I knew that we could have a very successful 4 years.
Question: Describe your overall experience as a student athlete. What does it mean for you/what does it mean for you while you were a student?
Being a student athlete meant everything to me, and I could not imagine my university experience without being part of the tennis team. It enabled me to have a super close group of friends with whom I could wage war every year. I have made some lifelong friends and unforgettable memories thanks to my time as a student athlete.
Question: Do you have advice for current or future Brandeis student athletes?
The biggest advice I can give is to balance yourself. College is such a unique time and it is important to balance your schedule with all the new extra responsibilities that you have. Finding the right mix of social time, school time and athletics is something that you have to learn to do as quickly as possible.
Question: Looking back on your career at Brandeis, do you have one or two moments when you look back and cherish?
Maybe an obvious choice, but I would say that Run was pretty special for me in the Doubles NCAA Tournament. Our second round match against the #1 seed of Case Western is one that I always look back at as one of the best and nicest matches I have ever played. The quality of tennis was extremely high and we managed to save two match points on the serve of our opponents, ultimately winning the game and the progress. Shout-out to my double partner Adam!
The other moment I would post afterwards is to win the victory against Washington University at [the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s] Indoor Nationals my second year. Not only was that a big game because it was a 4-VS-5 Seed Battle, but it was a bit a step back in the Seeding Committee to place them about us the year before in the NCAA tournament. It was a great way to start the season and that whole experience at Indoor Nationals was unique in its kind.
Question: How have you been engaged to the Brandeis community since graduation?
As I said before, I have made some lifelong friends in the team, so I text or talk to my earlier teammates quite often. After graduating I had worked in the Boston area for a few years, so I went to a few competitions and even helped one of the women's doubles teams to prepare for the NCAAs last year.
Question: Which personal or professional achievements are you most proud since you graduated?
I am proud to have received a Shield Award from my company. It is a kind of company -wide honor that you are given through nomination when you go beyond your usual responsibilities and contribute to helping the company's processes or achieving great customer satisfaction. In my case it really helped to help my whole team to adapt and solve a lot of problems with a revision of the payment system that we were doing at the time.
