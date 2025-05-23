The ITTF Summit 2025 started today with the development session that emphasized the remarkable growth of table tennis worldwide. While delegates gathered in Doha in addition to the final of the world championships, the session showed how the sport continues to bloom from Grassroots -level to Elite competition.

ITTF President Petra Srling opened the top with a powerful message about the central role of development in the future of Table Tennis.

“Development is our future,” President Srling emphasized in her welcome address. “This is where we form the future together. No continent, region, member association or club can be left without getting the means to become the best possible table tennis player. We are today in a much better momentum than we can meet in 2022, and we are also financially stable. It is time to redistribute, to invest in our development, in our languages, in our languages, in our languages.”

Khalil Al-Monmannadi, ITTF Senior Executive Vice President and Qatar Table Tennis Association President, invited representatives to collaborate with QTTA, and expressed their willingness to share resources and support member associations in their development efforts.

With such solid foundations, focused on the exciting performance. The session revealed extraordinary statistics that really show the growing range of sport. ITTF Sports Development Director Mikael Andersson presented figures that show that participation in ITTF development activities in just three years has more than doubled, with more than 13,000 participants who were now about 300 activities worldwide.

The scale of investments was clear when it was revealed that the ITTF invested $ 3 million in table tennis development in 2024 in 2024 in 2024, proof of the dedication of the federation to cherish talent at every level. Andersson collaborated with ITTF head of development programs Yelena Druzhkova and emphasized further successes, including 92 Participation Program National Activities and an impressive 42% female participation in various programs. Perhaps the most important thing is that a record -breaking 34 member associations have been claimed via the categorization system, which shows that this investment yields tangible results in the Global Table Tennis Family.

The prospects for 2025 include initiatives for equipment distribution by strategic partnerships with butterfly, DHS and Tibhar, with 39 packages that are already being prepared for Asia, Oceania, Africa and America. Of particular importance is the Olympic Youth Games Dakar 2026, which offers a unique opportunity to present table tennis in Africa.

To maximize this potential, the ITTF increases its development investments to Africa by 30% for 2025-2026, so that the continent can fully participate in what promises to become a milestone event for the sport.

The educational component of the session brought together leading voices from all over the world to share their expertise in the field of coaching development. After updates on coach certification and licenses from Mikael Andersson, delegates from three different regions that have developed innovative approaches to coach education.

Richard Prause, from the German Table Tennis Association (DTTB), presented the extensive German coaching structure, which has become a model for systematic development. Their system at five levels has successfully produced more than 10,000 licensed coaches, ranging from starting certification to the level of the elite diplomal trainer level proof that structured paths can produce impressive results.

The Brazilian table tennis confederation -delegation of Vilmar Schindler (CBTM president), Alaor Azevedo (ITTF Executive Vice President) and Taisa Belli (acting chairman of the ITTP Sport Science & Medical Committee) shared their groundbreaking Tennis Program. Since January 2021, this innovative system has engaged 2,526 participants on 18 courses, with the emphasis on student-centered education and long-term development of athlete who demonstrates how technology and progressive thinking can bring a revolution in coaching education.

The global perspective was completed by Scott Houston, ITTF-Oceania CEO, who presented the re-launched development program of the region before 2025. Puting from his extensive experience as a former ITTF councilor (2021-2024) and Tennis Australia CEO (2017-2023) overcome even the most discouraging logistics challenges.

The session culminated in a dynamic panel discussion about coaching education, which brought Scott Houston, Taisa Belli, Yelena Druzhkova, Richard Praause and Mikael Andersson together. This exchange of ideas investigated future directions for coaching certification and shared insights from various continental approaches, which demonstrates the cooperation spirit that stimulates the development of the sport.

The interactive nature of the top was clear as delegates who were actively involved in questions about the development of their members' associations, openly sharing their challenges and identify gaps in their current programs. This honest dialogue created valuable learning opportunities, in which presenters offer practical solutions and encourage associations to use available ITTF sources.

Tomorrow the top will continue with the Finance Forum, where representatives will investigate the financial strategies and investments that support the continuous growth and development of sport worldwide.