England vs Zimbabwe: Does cricket need changes in replacement legislation after Richard Narava injury at Trent Bridge?





Former England -captain Michael Vaughan Injury replacements must be permitted in test cricket in the first innings of the game. There should be an independent doctor on the spot. If the doctor is unable to play a player, you should be allowed to get a sub. It should only be in the first innings. If you allow it to enter the second innings, there can be a little skullduggerie. If there is a real injury in the first innings, this influences the game and the entertainment, for which fans pay money to view. The first innings is a good conclusion to make it honest. BBC Chief Cricket commentator and former English Bowler Jonathan Agnew I have seen a number of tests because a team is a player. How do you prove it? It is another example of where there can be argument. It is something that is so difficult to prove. Common sense of course says yes, but you need a satisfactory way to undoubtedly show that the player is really injured. I think that would be open to all kinds of arguments. Former off-spinner of England Vic Marks It is worth considering. It would be a bit of it, just to make sure that the injury is absolutely real. You would not want to see that someone has the chance to falsify injuries to change the nature of a team due to the circumstances or lack of form. We had it in rugby where fake blood was spilled, so we want to avoid that. You need that reservation to ensure that the system is not abused, but it is something that needs to be investigated. Former Zimbabwe Seer Henry Oologa I am open to the idea of ​​substitutes, perhaps with a limited number, but not necessarily like-for-like and not only limited to injuries. If you want the game to grow worldwide, make it more like other sports where Subs are allowed. Think of football tactically, if a game goes in a certain way, substitutes can be used to adjust the direction. If a quick bowler goes for a few runs, why not replace them with a spinner? I don't think it will be a popular opinion, but I stay with it. TMS commentator Alison Mitchell Yes, it must be investigated, but someone has to come up with a system where the system cannot be abused. We already have like-for-like substitutes if a player is a concussion, so it should certainly be introduced for other injuries. Otherwise you can end with the situation as we have with Zimbabwe in this test. Then it just makes it a one -sided match. If an injured player cannot participate further in a match, we must find a way to maintain the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/articles/c0k37ze6j2po The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos