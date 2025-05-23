Play -OFF from the Football College Shifts to the Straight Seeding Model, no automatic Byes for Top Competetic Champions

The Play -off of the University Football goes to a more simple way to fill the bracket next season, and announces on Thursday that the teams will strictly place where they are ranked instead of moving pieces to reward conference champions.

Ten Conference Commissioners and Notre Ladies Athletic Director came to the unanimous agreement they needed to move the model that Drew complaints last season.

The new format will no longer guarantee an opening week for the four highest ranked competition champions, which means that that benefit for the four top teams is generally reserved. The change was generally expected Last Seasons Clamped bracket Byes gave BIG 12 champion Arizona State and Mountain West champion BOise State, although they were arranged by the Playoff Selection Committee on the 12th and ninth respectively.

That system made the ranking and the Seeds in the tournament Two different things and, for example, resulted in some matchups, the quarterfinals between top-ranged Oregon and the final national champion Ohio State who came earlier than they could be otherwise.

After evaluating the first year of the play-off of 12 teams, the CFP management committee found that it was in the best interest of the game to make this adjustment, said Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP.

The five highest ranked conference champions will still be guaranteed places in the play-off, which means that there could be a repetition of a different kind of shuffling last season when CFP no. 16 Clemson 12th was sown in the bracket after winning the Atlantic Coast conference. That's finally Alabama in 11th place costs a place in the play-off.

Be paid

According to the new scheme, the four top champions of the conference still receive $ 8 million for their competitions that represent the $ 4 million they earn for making the play-off and $ 4 million for the continuation to the quarterfinals.

That was the way of commissioners – at least for this year – to determine the effort they have entered into financially to those teams, in particular those conference champions, who would have paid those amounts under the former system that we used last year, Clark told ESPN.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey was one of those who insisted on the change in the coming second year of the play-off of 12 teams, although he remained careful that it was approved because of the unanimous voice needed.

Smaller conferences had the opportunity to use the seed problem as a lever for the next series of negotiations, which will come after this season and can include an extension to 14 teams and more guaranteed bids for certain competitions. The SEC and Big Ten will have the biggest word in those decisions.

As it looks now, this is the third other play -off system for university football in three years. During the 10 years that led to inaugural play-off of 12 teams, the CFP was an affair with four teams. The sowing change was first reported by ESPN, who drew a six-year-old deal of $ 7.8 billion last year to perform the extensive play-off.

The play-off for the coming season starts on December 19 on the campuses of the teams ranked 5-8. All games that start with the quarterfinals will be on neutral sites, ending with the title game on January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami.

What could have been

A look at possible matchups in the first round had the straight sowing in the game last season. (With the result of actual matchup in brackets):

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Notre Dame. The Tigers would still have arrived, even though they are in 16th place. Notre Dame, a team without a conference, could benefit from this new scheme because it is now eligible for a bye. (No. 5 Texas 38, no. 12 Clemson 24).

No. 11 Arizona State at No. 6 Ohio State. The Sun Devils are confronted with a juggernaut instead of receiving a first round bye. (No. 6 Penn State 38, no. 11 SMU 10).

No. 10 Smu on No. 7 Tennessee. Yes, Alabama, 11th in CFPS final ranking, would still have been the strange man because of Clemson. (No. 7 Notre Dame 27, no. 10 Indiana 17).

No. 9 Boise State at No. 8 Indiana. It would be Ashton Jeanty vs. The Hoosiers can be in a matchup of two of the best stories of the seasons. (No. 8 Ohio State 42, no. 9 Tennessee 17).

Byes: nr. 1 Oregon, no. 2 Georgia, no. 3 Texas, no. 4 Penn State. Could Texas or Penn State have continued without having to play extra game?

