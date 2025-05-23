Denmark eliminates Canadian men in quarterfinals shocker on World Hockey Championship

The third period of the World Hockey Championship Quarterfinal between Canada and Denmark was dominated by a team that surpassed his opponent 22-10 and a few game-breaking goals that were less than two minutes apart.

But it was not a 28-way champion Canada, captain by Sidney Crosby and full of top NHL talent, which showed the murderer instinct on Thursday in a Rocking Jyske Bank Boxen Arena.

Plucky Tournament Co-Gastheer Denmark, which needed a shootout victory on Germany on the last day of preliminary round action, just to reach the quarterfinals, canada abandoned a 2-1 victory of their home fans.

Canada was eliminated despite the fact that he had a team with various players from his championship schedule on the 4 countries of this year, including Crosby, 2024 NHL MVP Nathan Mackinnon and goalkeeper Jordan Binnington.

“We had appearance [at the net]But they were not the appearance we wanted, “said Canada coach Dean Evason.” We did not come in and we did not do the things that we did all the tournament to be successful.

“It came back to bite us, and this is clearly a devastating loss. We had to be better in all areas, but unfortunately we were not. It is difficult to swallow, and it is very frustrating and disappointing to get so far and fall short.”

View | Canada only collects 1 goal in the quarter-final loss for fellow host Denmark:

Because Canada was clinging to a one goal lead, the Danes goalkeeper Frederik Dichow passed away for an extra attacker with just under two minutes. The move was bearing fruit when Nikolaj Ehlers played in just his second game of the tournament after he came to Denmark after the elimination of the Winnipeg -Jets of the NHL play -offs, shot a shot that arose in Binnington.

The Danes drove a wave of trust and completed the upset when Nick Oleesen took a rebound and scored over 49 seconds, so that Denmark sent to the semi -finals for the first time.

“[The Danes]got some momentum from the equal goal, and it was a broken game [on the winning goal]That ended up in the back of us, “said Crosby.” They pressed pretty hard in the third period and we were in a good place after we took the lead, but things changed fairly quickly. “

Denmark is much of his victory thanks to Dichow, who stopped all 30 shots that he encountered during the first two periods to frustrate the Canadians and not to give his team a shortage of Swagger. Canada Outshot Denmark 18-4 alone in the first period.

Canada defender Travis Sanheim finally solved Sanheim at 5:17 of the third period, but the Danes would not deteriorate. Binnington was called upon to make different rescues when Canada held on to his thin lead before the Danes finally broke through.

“[The Danes]Blocked a lot of shots and they found a way to get a few [goals]Let, “said Sanheim.” We have to give them the honor, they played hard the entire game and the audience certainly helped them. It is just an unhappy and disappointing loss. “

Denmark seemed to open the score in the second period when Morten Poulsen scored on an escape, but the goal was rejected because of a glove pass.

Dichow, a Montreal Canadiens Fifth-Round Pick in 2019 that plays for HV71 Jonkoping in Sweden, generally made 39 saves, while Binnington stopped 30 shots for Canada.

Canada rolled in the quarterfinals after the first ending in group A, so that the provisional round was terminated with an emphatic 5-3 victory over co-guestheer Sweden in Stockholm.

“There is a lot of disappointment,” said Crosby. “We got better as the tournament continued, and although I don't think we were our best tonight, we could find a way to give ourselves a lead. It is disappointing because we have such a great group, but unfortunately we couldn't get it done.”

The Danes will be confronted on Saturday in the semi-finals on Saturday with Switzerland, which was routed 6-0 on Saturday with 6-0. The United States will compete against Sweden in the other semi -final.

United States 5, Finland 2

The two Power-Play goals from Conor Garland helped the United States to beat Finland 5-2 in Stockholm to reach the semi-final.

In the middle period with 2-1, the Americans needed 71 seconds to turn things around when defender Zeev Buium brought a rebound at 23:53 before Garland's second goal restored the American lead.

“I really enjoyed how we stayed and built as the game progressed,” said the American head coach Ryan Warsofsky. “We started with a bit of a slow start, but found our game really as time progressed. I give our boys a lot of praise while they beat an excellent hockey team today.”

The United States took a 3-2 lead over Finland when a casual effort by Forward Conor Garland (Dark Jersey) the stick of Finland Mikael Seppala, right and in the net. (Michael Campanella/Getty images)

Garland had given the US a 1-0 lead 4:50 in the game when he received a cross-ice pass from Logan Cooley to beat goalkeeper Juuse Saros of the right circle.

Finland tied it on 1-1 at the Power-Play goal of Eeli Tolvanen. Patrik Puistola scored from the lock on another Power Play 7:46 in the second period for Finland to take a 2-1 lead.

The Americans added two more goals in the third. Shane Pinto added the fourth 5:52 to the last period and Captain Clayton Keller ended the score in an empty net.

The American team has not won a medal since he took bronze in 2021.

The Finns are waiting for a medal since they won gold in 2022.

Earlier in Herning, the second place last year marched Switzerland to the semi-final by choking Austria 6-0