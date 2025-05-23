IntraVision Act Meteors Drawing Local Talent for 2025/26 season





Local Act Talents Rachel Carroll and Stella wanted to have multi-year contracts signed with the Intravision Act Meteors after strong performance at both local and representative level. Rachel and Stella are products from Cricket Acts Pathway programs and have developed their skills through our local cricket system. Their progression to the Meteors team emphasizes the importance and success of investment in home -grown talent. Batter Rachel Carroll has signed a three -year contract, after her debut for the meteors last season against Queensland. From just 11 years old, Rachel already played senior ladies cricket for North Canberra Gungahlin Cricket Club and then represented Western District for a few years, which further distinguished her skills. Rachel currently played with Ginninderra Cricket Club in the local ACT competition and impressed Selectors on the Cricket Australia among the 19 national championships earlier in the year and scored an undefeated 103 against Papua -Guinea, which continues her potential at national level. Stella wanted, an all-rounder, signed a two-year Rookie contract with the meteors and has secured its position as an important part of the future of the teams. Stella was mentioned in the tournament team in the recent cricket Australia under 19 national championships, a recognition of its excellent performances and consistency during the competition. Stella started her cricket trip as a junior with Weston Creek Molonglo Cricket Club before transferred to Queanbeyan District in 2021. Her move was helpful in restoring Queanbeyans Womens program, showing her leadership and dedication to grow the game locally. Cricket Act Head of Cricket, Stuart Karpinnen, said the signing sessions are proof of the strength of our local clubs and development programs. Were incredibly proud to see Rachel and Stella progress through our path and to the Meteors team. It is a great example of our dedication to develop local talent and to offer clear opportunities for players within the ACT. The meteors look forward to seeing both players grow and contribute to the success of the teams in the coming seasons. The Full Intravision Act Meteors Squad will be announced in the coming weeks.

