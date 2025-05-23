Class A State Tennis: Libby's Beagle keeps repeated hope alive, Hamilton's Hanley goes to Semis | Montana High School Sports





The State Tennis Tournament of class A will be held on 22-23 May in Pioneer Park in Billings. Billings, MT Ryan Beagle from Libby started his title defense in the boys' class A Tennis Tournament with a commander 6-0, 6-0 victory over Landon Orthman from Hardin. Beagle went on to the quarterfinals where he would win in straight sets about Hamilton's Carden Nelson. Beagle's victory goes to the semi -final to face the Florenz Keller of Miles City. In the singles of the girls, Ciara Hanley from Hamilton showed why she had to be considered one of the best in the state on the field. Last year's second place was on Whitefish's Liesl Brust and won in straight sets. She took the first set 6-1 and ended the game with a 6-0 win in the second set, to continue to the semi-final. In Girls Doubles, Hardin's Taiya Guptill and Johanna Limberhand sought in a place in the semi -final on Friday. They stood opposite Brooke Child and Clara Taracido from Corvallis. Guptill and Limberhand dominated the first set to win 6-0 and would win in straight sets. The Hardin duo will be confronted with Janelle Taylor and Abby Hauer from East Helena. Another game of Girls Doubles contained Brylee Hager and Clea Rapson from Miles City against Alanis Peterson and Aliyah Arends of Columbia Falls. The sets were closely disputed, but the performance of Rapson helped the Cowgirls to take the first set 6-3. The second set was even closer than the first one, but Rapson's game helped to achieve a 7-5 set victory, so that the cowgirls push to the semi-final. In Boys' Doubles, Carter Amsler van Glendive and Dylan Jolliffe stood opposite Hamilton's Finn Dufresne and Jason Chaplin with this competition three sets. Dufresne and Chaplin have set a 3-6, but the Red Devil duo is a #1 seed for a reason, Amsler and Jolliffe win the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to get a step closer to a state title. Click for full results of the Class a State Tennis Tournament here.

