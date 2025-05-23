Sports
Former world-hockey player is reasons for former teammates of the sexual attack of former teammates
Comments Note: This story contains details that may be graphic. The discretion of the reader is advised.
A former member of Canadas World Junior Hockey team briefly broke into tears on Thursday during the sexual abuse process of five of his former teammates while confronted with questions about texts he sent in the heart of the case a week after the meeting.
Bretthowdenteared when he described that he felt scared and nervous after he had learned that Hockey Canada had started an investigation into the 19 June 2018, meeting and realized that he should explain the situation to his parents and his girlfriend, now his wife.
Howdenwas was questioned during a Voir-Dire in essence a trial within a trial interview about a text conversation that he had with another teammate at the time, Taylor Raddysh, on 26 June 2018.
In the exchange, HowdenRecount takes some of the events of that night, including a moment when he said that one of the accused, Dillon Dube, hit the complainant on the buttocks.
De Kroon tries to introduce some of those texts as proof because of the lack of memory of Howden about certain details of the events and the statements he has made in the past.
Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton and Callan Foote have not guilty of sexual violence. MCLEOD has also argued not guilty of being an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.
Former teammates witnesses such as World Junior Trial CVs is only resumed by judge
The process revolves around a meeting that took place in a hotel in the center of London, where several members of the National World Junior Team 2018 stayed while they were in the city for a Hockey Canada Gala.
Prosecutors claim that McLeod, Hart and Dube have obtained oral sex from the woman without her permission, and Dube hit her buttocks while she was busy with a sexual act with someone else.
Foote is accused of doing the splits over her face and grazing its genitals without her permission. Fordton would have had vaginal sex with the complainant in the bathroom without her permission.
The woman came across several players for the first time in a bar in the city center and eventually left with McLeod and having sex in his hotel room, a meeting that is not part of the trial, the court heard.
Afterwards the woman testified, a number of men entered the room. She was naked, drunk and felt that she had to go with what they wanted, perform sexual acts while on 'autopilot', the woman said.
World Juniors Sex Assault Trial to continue with only Judge
Defense lawyers have suggested that the woman participated and even set up sexual activity, repeatedly had the players revealed and encouraged them to have sex with her.
Howden, who is now playing in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, has testified that he went to McLeod's room because he wanted to eat and was surprised to find a woman there.
The woman began to 'beg' the players to have sex with her, and two of them got heart and mcleod oral sex, he said. Howdens he saw forenton with the woman go to the bathroom but did not see them go inside.
He also called Dube the woman “hitting”, but said he couldn't remember if he had seen it.
De Kroon tries to introduce as proven texts sent to Raddysh about that specific statement.
“Guy, I am so happy that I left when all the s – t went down haha,” is the message. “When I left, Duber (Dube) hit that this girl was so difficult, as if it seemed like it was so bad.”
