How Camp Cronulla helped revitalize the sharks

Cronulla's revival of 2025 is built on a diet of time, dressing table tennis tournaments, coffee groups and the strange game of Euchre.

And although players acknowledge that six weeks on the road could have been a dagger for some parties, the sharks say that making them has been.

By the time Cronulla players ran on the field against the Sydney grilles on Saturday, they spent 25 nights out of their own bed since they left for Las Vegas in mid -February.

Nicho Hynes was wrapped for Teamhonours in the long -term table tennis competition of the Sharks. (Handout/NRL -photos)

Players underwent six consecutive games on the road between round five and 10, while at that time they went from 10th to fifth on Ladder.

And the period of origin went in, the sharks now look like one of the most likely teams to strike.

“It can certainly derail a number of parties,” said Hooker Blayke Brailey.

“But we considered it a good opportunity to be closer. This is as close as we have ever been.

“Of course it helps if you win them, but spend time with 20 of your close friends, it's not a bad journey either.”

For the Cronulla staff, the tonic was simple and tells players to embrace the time on the road.

A long -term table tennis tournament completed this week, with Jesse Colquhoun accounting for Nicho Hynes in the final with dressed up.

Map games have also become commonplace, with Chinese poker, Euchre and 500 the preferred games.

According to Brailey, Siosifa Talakai and Ronaldo Mulitalo are considered the card sharks of the group, while he rated coach Craig Fitzgibbon as “worst” in table tennis.

“Toby Rudolf is also terrible with cards,” said Brailey.

'But we know that when you are gone, you might as well go out. Because you are away from your family, your partner or your children.

“So you might as well take something of it, so we really leaned on it and really enjoyed traveling.”

Cameron Mcinnes (Center) says the team approached their time with a positive mindset. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP photos)

Cronulla's Away Run started with 12 nights in Las Vegas to start the season before an immediate trip to Townsville on returning home.

The club also took games home to Perth and Brisbane and omitted to Canberra and Newcastle before they set up the camp in Gosford for the collision of Saturday night with the roosters.

Towards the end of the year, the Sharks have completed the most journeys of each Sydney team, so that 32,711 km were collected.

“In all the circumstances that are given in life, you can see what way you want,” said Captain Cameron Mcinnes.

“Some people could look at it as you know:” We have not been home, we have to do this and whatever. “

“We really embraced it and enjoyed it.

“We spent a lot of time together, time that you don't spend when you are at home because you go to training and then we all have our lives going on.

“Teams such as Melbourne, you have your Brisbane teams, the Warriors, they travel every second week and nobody talks about their journey.”