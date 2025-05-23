Sports
Predictions of Atlantic Hurricane Season, Noaa Cuts, FEMA in Florida, Orlando Cricket Club is growing
Atlantic Orcanian Season Predictions
Noaa forelators are An upper normal predict 2025 Atlantic hurricane season that starts in June. Megan BorowskiSenior meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Emergency NetworkJoins Engage to discuss take -away restaurants of the Outlook released this morning.
Noaa cuts
Noaa is an overarching government agency that National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. Noaa shrinks under the Trump government and the proposed cuts on the budget are considerable. The total financing would be reduced by more than 25% next year. Former leaders of the National Weather Service wrote an open letter warning about the impact of cutbacks. The directors who served under both democratic and republican administrations, United to emphasize the role of the NWS When providing accurate predictions and protecting public safety. They warned that fewer staff and resources can have fatal consequences, which endangers lives during extreme weather such as tornados and hurricanes.
As Central Floridians were curious and worried about what the hurricane season will look like. Agencies such as the Orange County Office of Emergency Management Also look at those NWS and NOAA predictions, and they can take into account their disaster palatity plans. Lauraleigh AveryOrange Countys Emergency Manager, Joins Engage to discuss the preparation of the hurricane season. Chief Avery says that surrounding provinces work very well together to support each other through disasters. Seminoles Office of Emergency Management It is also an operation throughout the year where the Prep of the Hurricane season never really stops. Emergency manager Alan Harris Joins are involved in discussing those shared responsibilities and challenges that are unique to Seminole County.
Residents can register here for Orange Countys Emergency Alert Program here.
Residents have access to the preparation of Seminol here.
FEMA in Florida
Noaa and Fema Both have a role in preparing disasters and recovery. The mission of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is to help people before, during and after disasters. President Trump has been vocal in his dissatisfaction with FEMA And sometimes called to eliminate it, leaving a disaster reaction to states. Nowadays, more than 900 Fema staff employees stay on the ground and work together with Floridians who are still recovering from Hurrican Debby, Helene and Milton, who landed in the state last year. FEMA approved more than $ 1.6 billion to help Floridians with those losses. Applications for help are still being processed. At home inspections are done so that survivors can come back to their homes. Lindsay TozerMedia Relations Specialist at the Office of External Affairs with FEMA based in Florida, Joins Engage to discuss the timeline for recovery and whether federal cuts threaten mission.
Also heard about the cutbacks on agencies of those they experienced firsthand. Sabrina Valenti worked as a budget analyst at Noaa until she was Fired as part of the mass dismissals and terminations of probationary federal employees under doge cuts. She joins Engage to discuss her worries.
University of Miami Associate Scientist Andy Hazelton was also fired from his Noaabaan as a hurricane researcher. He was considered a probation officer because he had recently promoted. Hazelton is a resident of Florida who grew up in Lakeland and Plant City, and he knew he wanted to do research after completing his first hurricane flight. Hazelton joins Engage to talk about the massive fired while we enter the Atlantic Hurricane season of 2025.
Some communities in Central Florida say that marginalized populations are already in the hurricane season due to issues such as language barriers and fears in the current political climate. Fatima is the executive director of the Muslim ladies organization In Orlando. She joins Engage to discuss efforts to prevent confusion and concern. She is also a volunteer of Central Florida Public Media Community Advisory Board.
We want to hear from you and share important stories with regard to the hurricane season. Send an e-mail to [email protected] or send a talkback on the Central Florida Public Media app or text 833-793-8633.
Orlando Cricket is growing
Some central Floridians drool the prospect of bringing Major League Baseball to Orlando. On Sunday, players from the entire region collect to play a different game with a bat and ball. Involve senior producer Richard Copeland stops at the Silver Star Cricket Ground Behind Pinewood Elementary in West Orlando where the Orlando Cricket Club and the 22 Yards Club met for one competition.
