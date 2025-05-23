



Irving, Texas The management committee of the College Football Playoff (CFP), consisting of the 10 FBS Conference Commissioners and the director of athletics at the University of Notre Dame, today voted unanimously to change the Saai- en Bye policy of the 12-team Play-off for the 2025-26 season. 2025-26 College Football Playoff: schedule, dates, TV channel, sites The new policy will guarantee the five highly ranked conference champions a place in the play-off, but will no longer see you see you soon for the four highest ranked champions. The bracket of 12 teams will now be sown directly on the basis of the final ranking of the CFP selection committee, whereby the four highly ranked teams receive a first round of bye. If one or more of the five highest ranked conference champions are outside the top 12, that team or teams would move to the 12th seed, 11th seed, etc., based on the number of conference champions outside the top 12. “After evaluating the first year of the play-off of 12 teams, the CFP management committee found that it was in the best interest in the competition to make this adjustment,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the Playoff of College Football. “This change remains guaranteed access to the play -off possible by rewarding teams for winning their conference championship, but it will also enable us to build a bracket after the season that recognizes the best performance on the field during the entire regular season.” Predictions: Far too early 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket predictions All other operational policy measures will remain the same for the 2025-26 season: The ranking of the teams will still be done by a selection committee.

The teams arranged Nos. 5-12 play first round in the CFP with the higher seeds that organize the lower seeds on campus or at other locations designated by the higher institution (no. 12 at no. 5, no. 11 at no. 6, no. 10 at no. 7 and no. 9 at no. 8.).

The four highest ranked teams are assigned to play-off quarterfinals bowls on selection day in ranking and taking into account the current contract bowl relationships (for example: if the highest team of the BIG TEN is, that team would be assigned to the Rose Bowl game).

The number 1 seed would receive preferential placement based on geography for the play -off semi -final site allocation. As announced in April, the College Football Playoff diagram of 2025-26 the play-off quarterfinals on the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday 31 December, followed by a New Year's Day Triplehead of Playoff Quarter finals: The Capital One Orange bowly and The BowsaLe and The BowsaLe and The Bowserta Lame and The Bowlta Lame and ROULENTAME and ROULENALE and The Bowly Bubblame Allstate Sugar Bowl. Players to watch: Far too early Heisman Trophy opportunities for the 2025 season Winners of those competitions will continue on Thursday 8 January to the semi-final of the Playoff in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the Playoff-Halve Final in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday, January 9. The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship takes place in Hard Rock Stadium on Monday January 19 at January 19 at January 19 at 7.30 pm. Further details, including play -off first round dates and times, will be announced later this year.

