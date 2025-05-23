PWHL Playoffs: Minnesota at Ottawa Game 2 Preview | PHL

Thursday 22 May 2025 | 19:00 et | The Arena on TD Place

View Live: TSN 5, Tsn.caTSN App, Fanduel Sports Network North, PWHL YouTube & Thepwhl.com (US / International), more below.

Kenzie Lalonde (Play-by-Play), Cheryl Pounder (analyst), Rob Pizzo (reporter), Daniella Ponticelli (Panelhost), Becky Kellar (Panelanalist), Alexis Pearson (Panelanalist);

FR: RDS 2, Rds.caRDS app with Claudine Douville (Play-by-Play), Isabelle Leclaire (analyst), Catherine Savoie (Reporter), Andre-Anne Barbeau (Studio-Gastheer), Karell Mard (Studio Analyst)

Minnesota Frost (4)

Top scorer: Taylor Heise 5 GP, 1-6-7 points

Goalie: Nicole Hensley, 1-2, 2.43 GAA, .906 SV%

Play -Ooff Statistics: pp 5/11 (45.5%), PK 6/8 (75%)

Ottawa Charge (3)

Top scorer: Emily Clark 5 GP, 2-2-4 points

Goalie: Gwyneth Philips, 4-1, 1.11 GAA, .957 SV%

Play -Ooff Statistics: pp 1/11 (9.1%), PK 9/11 (81.8%)

2025 PWHL Final: Ottawa leads the best-of-five series 1-0

Game 1 at OTT: 2-1 Ott (OT) | Game 2 – 22 May at OTT | Game 3 – 24 May at Min | Game 4 – 26 May at Min | Game 5 – 28 May at OTT

2024-25 Season Series: Series Bound 9-9 in points (Minnesota won 10-5 in 2024)

Ottawa Home Games: February 13: 8-3 There | March 11: 3-2 There: April 30: 3-0 min

Home Games from Minnesota: December 19: 5-2 min | January 21: 1-0 OTT | March 7 at Raleigh: 5-0 min

What you need to know

This is the fourth Playoff series of Minnesotas of all time and the fourth time that the team has lost Game 1 of the series. The prince has returned to win each of the previous three. They are 0-4 in game 1 all-time but 9-2 in all other play-off games.

Clack Hymlov Is the 12th different player who scores a goal for the prince this late season, most in the PWHL. During the regular season, the prince and cargo came for the PWHL lead in various goal scorers (19). In Play -offs last year, Minnesota had 11 players with a goal.

Minnesota hit 0-out-2 at the Power Play in Tuesday game, that the first time this was marked in the late season, they did not convert with a players' advantage. The Frost scored a PPG in each of their first three games against Sceptres and had no power play option in game 4 of the series.

Including Tuesday, the Frost surpassed the indictment in six of the seven games this season. The only exception was Ottawas 8-3 victory on 13 February when they each tied 26 shots. Those 26 shots of Ottawa represent their highest total in seven games, while Minnesota has recorded 26 shots or more in five of the seven games, including game 1. The Frost surpasses opponents in 18 games during the regular season, most in the PWHL.

There were two over -hour decisions for Frost Head Coach on Tuesday evening Ken Klee. His son David and the Muskegon Lumberjacks defeated the Waterloo Blackhawks 3-2 in OT to win their first Ushl Clark Cup title. David Klee is a pick from San Jose Sharks dedicated to the University of North Dakota.

Frost Assistant Coach Mira Jalosuo reunited with her former teammate of the University of Minnesota Megan Bozk that covers the PWHL final for TSN. Their connection dates from 2009 when they arrived on campus and arrived together, then four NCAA seasons shared with back-to-back national championships in 2012 and 2013.

Ottawa is a perfect 3-0 on TD Place during the Play-Offs, a contrast from the regular season where the charges of six victories in 13 games at their primary location Minnesota in fourth place in the PWHL unions, for New York (4).

All five Playoff matches of Ottawas this season are determined by exactly one goal. It is the longest series of one target matches within a single play-offs by a PWHL team of all time. In this year's regular season, no team had a line longer than four.

Emily Clark is the first player in the PWHL history with game-winning goals in back-to-back playoff games. It corresponds to her total of GWG from her entire career in the regular season (both this season: January 7 on NY and February 22 versus MTL).

Rebecca Leslie For the first time in her PWHL career scored a goal in back-to-back matches. After one goal in the regular season, she is the first player to score more Postseason goals than so far this season goals for the regular season (under the 107 PWHL skaters with at least one goal in the regular season). All three of her seasons have been scored for her fans in the hometown.

Gwyneth Philips has posted a .950 or better savings percentage in three consecutive games. The only longer line in the history of PWHL was through Maddie Rooney Last year in four consecutive games against Toronto. Philips has posted a .925 or better savings percentage in 10 consecutive games that go back to the regular season and is recognized as one of the games 3 stars for every play -off performance so far.

Kateina mrzov Has fought against injuries all season and left Tuesday match with a lower injury halfway through the third period. The Czech attacker is still looking for the score sheet in the play-offs after her overtime in the last game of the regular season in Toronto, Ottawas has protected the very first Playoff ligplace.

What they say

Although we have been to this place and have been back to come back, that does not guarantee anything. Ottawa demonstrated in game 1 that they are a competent and resilient group. We need our best game to even try the series. – Frost head coach Ken Klee

I was proud of our group yesterday. It wasn't our best game, but we stayed there. And that is so great about this group. We don't get frustrated with each other. We always try to find solutions. So between the periods we are talking about the Power Play. We are talking about the criminal murder and things that we can adjust and adjust. It is a group that always wants to get better. So I think that's what really helped us yesterday. – loading defender Jocelyne Larocque

Thursday match: The 2025 PWHL Final, presented by Scotiabankcontinues in Ottawa, where the indictment will be intended to order the series against the defense Walter Cup Frost champion. The load flag waves proudly for the town hall after a ceremony with Emerance Maschmeyer And Jincy Roese Prior to game 1. To set the tone for game 2, Scotiabank Rally towels Will be on all seats for fans on TD Place. Ottawa Senators goalkeeper Linus UllmarkThose fans fired by waving his rally towel during the playoff debut of the teams is again expected in the presence of game 2. While the predicted rain will close the popular Electric avenue Outdoor party, the energy in TD place will continue with drum Lines and trumpet players To welcome fans to the gates, on the hall and the Arena Bowl. A band will play between periods during the hall and there will be FacePainting in Gate 2. CTV Will broadcast live from 5 pm to 6 pm near the Gate 2 Merchandise location. Concours -activations include Canadian tires my team. My sign Outside section 25 and one Midea Kiosk -shooting between gate 1 and 2. Fans can also look forward to it Mideas Ultimate Shootout During the second break, plus Air Canada Dance Cam” Sharkninjas Hair Flip Confidence Cam” Factor meals Bento Shuffle” Canadian tires my team. My sign” Intuit Quickbooks Fan of the game” Hard Rocks Jam CamAnd Scotiabanks -Stoelupgrade During TV -time -outs.

In addition to Live -broadcast cover exclusively on TSN And RDS In Canada, today's game will be available for fans in the US Fanduel Sports Network North North” Fanduel Sports Network Socal” Fanduel Sports Network Southwest” Fanduel Sports Network Wisconsin Extra“ MSG networksSpread at various stations in collaboration with Gray media (Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Palmetto Sports Network, Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, Matrix Midwest, The Wax Sports), Scripps Sports (Boise, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Twin Falls and West Palm Beach), de Sinclair -Uitzendgroep (Baltimore, Portland, Seattle) and worldwide YouTube Outside of Canada, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The game is distributed internationally by New prime In the Czech Republic and Slovakia.