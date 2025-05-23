RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Luckknow, Pitch Report, weather forecast and more





Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locks Hoorns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th Clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 23, Thursday. The location for the competition has been shifted from Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru to Ekana Cricket Stadium, Luckknow, as a result of a threat of rain.

Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will want to win the game to increase their chances of ending in the top two. On the other hand, Pat Cummins-guided by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who was eliminated from the Playoffs Race, will want to end their IPL 2025 trip in a high tone by winning their remaining games.

Other teams in the play -offs want SRH to win, since RCB are top candidates to end in the first or second positions.

Pitch Report Ekana Cricket Stadium Traditionally, the field in the Ekana Stadium is slow and the big borders of the ground appear to be a challenge for the batters. Pacers gets help with the deck. In the previous game at the location, when Luckknow Super Giants was confronted with Gujarat Titans, the competition saw a total of more than 400 runs.

The team that wins the Worp is expected to choose bowling while DEW comes into the picture in the second innings.

Weather report Lucknow According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Luckknow at the start of the game will be around 38 degrees Celsius and by the end will fall to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity will fluctuate around 33% to 47% during the competition hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain during the collision.

Matches won by first beating: 8

Matches won by beating: 11

Average first innovation score: 170

Highest total haunted: 177

Likely games xiis Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (Captain), Harshal Patel, Harshl Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Malinga, Taide, Taide, Taide, Taide, Taide

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bebehell, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Salam, Yasham, Yasham, Yasham, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam, Salam,

