New York – The Indiana Pacers do not play a conventional NBA basketball in their playing style or the way they win.

Their victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was much more than unconventional. It was one of the craziest playoff games that Madison Square Garden once saw, a 138-135 overtime thriller to create the New York Knicks in which Indiana pursued in the fourth quarter with no less than 17 points.

Aaron Nesmith withdrew the pacers and destroyed six 3-Pointers in the last five minutes of regulations. The Knicks missed two large free throws. Tyrese Haliburton sent the game to overtime with a buzzer beater that bounced high from the heel from the edge before he fell through the net. Then Andrew Nembhard made a number of large plays in the extra period.

A wonderful victory for the Pacers. A heartache for the Knicks, who in the final round had their part of wonderful comebacks against Boston.

Here are some notes, quotes, songs and film as the Pacers improved to 7-0 in clutch games in the play-offs.

1. Nesmith catches fire

The Pacers' attack is about ball and players movement, where everyone has opportunities to get buckets. Due to the first two rounds, all five of their starters were on average between 14.6 and 18.8 points per match.

But when Indiana returned from 17 points with just over six minutes over in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, the attack was not so egalitarian. The Pacers scored an amazing 31 points on their last 13 possessions of regulation, and Nesmith was good for 20 out of 31. He shot 6-from-6 from 3-point range, where he also drained a huge pair of free throws when the Knicks transferred him with 12.4 seconds so that he could not try the draw yet.

The first 3-Pointer came with the pacers that Jalen Brunson brought into an action. Brunson covered the Nesmith screen for Haliburton and then got caught in the flare screen of Thomas Bryant. Karl-Anthony Towns (Bryant's Defender) hung back on the Free World Line and Nesmith got a clean look at the top of the bow:

Towns was again slow to respond to the next, a pull-up of the left wing of an OBI Toppin screen.

After a Haliburton 3-Pointer received the Pacers 11, the Pacers again used Brunson. Ben Sheppard put a screen for Haliburton that covered Brunson, had to come help when Sheppard rolled in the paint and Nesmith was only left on the weak side:

Now he rolled. And now he was hunting. Another pull-up before OG could switch Anunoby, and the pacers were six down with just under a minute. After a bucket of a cities apparently produced the tide, Siakam Nesmith set up with a handoff and again, Anunoby was a bit too slow to dispute.

“Every shot he made,” said Haliburton, “just kept giving us more confidence that we could really win this game.”

Still down five with less than 30 seconds left, the pacers needed more. And they got it when Nesmith ran a pin-down and stopped about a helpless Josh Hart. Two -point game with 22.1 seconds left.

The Knicks did their part by missing two free throws and Haliburton hit the daring stepback to bind the game to the buzzer. But the ridiculous shooting of Nesmith is the thing that should stand out the most of this crazy game.

Nesmith ended with 30 points and tied his career high (regular season of play -offs). His eight 3-powerers (in nine attempts) were the most that he has ever made. Moreover, he did that while used the most difficult task on the other side of the floor.

“To do what he was doing today,” said Haliburton, “while he also has to guard Jalen Brunson, it is probably 30 minutes very difficult to do. What Aaron Nesmith did today cannot be spoken enough.”

2. Pacers' ridiculously efficient in linking

The play -offs are funny because they are high commitment, but small example sizes. For six months the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics were the two best teams in the Eastern Conference with a wide margin, but none of them reached the final of the conference.

Nesmith is a career 38% 3-point shooter, but he is now 35-out-65 (54%) in the play-offs, and the pacers won Game 1 because he was 6-out-6 in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. On average, a 38% shooter has to make two of the six shots, and if Nesmith does, the Knicks have risen 1-0 in this series.

If the pacers reach the NBA final, it will be because they have been ridiculously good at a small number of assets. They are now 6-0 in Playoff matches that were within five minutes in the last five minutes, with an amazing 69 points on 43 clutch offensions, a speed of 1.6 points per possession.

That is certainly not sustainable about a heavier sample size, and the Pacers certainly do not want 17-point shortages in the fourth quarter. But this was the only wonder they needed in this series.

3. Are the knicks wearing out?

Although some of the attacking figures are not sustainable, it cannot be denied that the pacers have a great insult. They are a pain in the ass to guard for 48 minutes, and even more difficult for 53.

Perhaps the Knicks, with their heavy dependence on their five starters, lost this match because they were worn out in the last minutes.

Nesmith was able to shoot a few of those 3-Pointers because the Knicks shift a little slowly when he came from a screen. Then the biggest defensive blunder of New York came up with the Knicks in the extension.

The Pacers had Brunson switched to Haliburton. The Point Guard of the Pacers tried to take his counterpart from the dribble, but he didn't have to, because Andrew Nembhard was wide open on a cut to the basket:

Nembhard was not liberated by a screen and the Knicks had not run a double team in Haliburton. But Hart was just caught looking at the ball when Nembhard slid to the edge for a layout that placed the pacers in OT with 26.7 seconds.

Basketball 101. See the ball And Your husband.

The last lead of Knicks's game slid away, not with a spectacular game from their opponent, but with a mental error, perhaps a result of fatigue.

4. Knicks waste (another) spectacular Brunson performance

Statistically, this was the worst defensive game of the Pacers of the Play -Offs, mainly because of Brunson.

The Point Guard van de Knicks scored a game-high 43 points on 15-out-25 from the field and 12-out-14 of De Lijn. And that was with Nesmith who finished his tail to get stuck to Brunson via countless bullet screens.

Brunson has caused a lot of damage against other defenders when he got the chance. And he did almost all his damage. He only shot 1-from-6 from 3-point range, but was 14-out-19 on 2-point recordings, which brought himself into the paint for short floats from every corner.

According to the second spectrum follow, Brunson 6-out-8 against Nesmith, with the last bucket just before Hart's defensive malfunction. After he had abandoned a heart's offer, he shook Nesmith with a prick step to his right before he was cut past Haliburton's help for one of his easiest buckets of the night:

Brunson seemed comfortable with who was standing in front of him. Nesmith, Nembhard, Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin. It didn't matter. The pacers ran a few double teams to him, but probably don't want to do much of that in the future. Maybe they will just hope that he will eventually miss a few more shots.

5. Carlisle wins two huge challenges

Two years ago the Knicks did a summer study about the official challenges. They found out which calls are most likely to be destroyed and when is the best time to challenge them.

But on this night the Pacers were the team that used the rule.

The first challenge of the Knicks – an attacking error call on Brunson early in the third quarter – was refused, so they were without any challenges for the last 26 minutes.

The pacers held on both of them until the last minute of the fourth quarter, and that helped them win the game.

The Knicks were five with five with 34 seconds left in the fourth and the defense of the Pacers was driven together when the ball was tied to Brunson. But Anunoby rumbled Brunson's pass, and when he tried to restore the ball, Pascal Siakam also got his hand on it.

The piece was initially called an error on Siakam, but Carlisle challenged the call. It was destroyed and gave the pacers the ball. Nesmith then hit his last 3-pointer on the subsequent property and pulled Indiana within two.

Because the challenge was successful, the Pacers still had one. And they used it to overthrow another call that did not go their way.

After the layout of Nembhard for the pipe in the extension, Hart set an off-ball screen for Brunson on the left side of the floor. Nembhard was hit by the screen, but still managed to fall out and get his hand on the pass from Anunoby to Brunson:

The first call was Knicks Ball, but Nembhard called for a review. Carlisle was obliged, the call was destroyed and the pacers got the ball back.

Two calls with high leverage. Two challenges. Two reversations. Pacers win.

* * *

John Schuhmann is a senior statistics analyst for NBA.com.

