Iowa City Iowa play football The most recent Transfer Portal class consists of various new names.

There are three quarterbacks one from the state of South Dakota, one from Auburn and one from Wake Forest. There are two defensive and one offensive. There are a few defensive backs and a broad receiver.

And then there is Bryant Worrell.

Nobody has a story like him.

Worrell, a long snapper, had spent time in three different university programs before he visited Iowa City in April.

Seeing the stadium was very impressive, Worrell told the register. Like, I honestly couldn't have expected how big it would be. Kinnick is just insane. Seeing the (stable family childhood hospital) was cool. You hear about that, but it's just cool to see how close it is and how it overlooks the stadium. Certainly talking to the coaches was very cool.

Worrell, who dedicated itself as a preferred walk-on in Iowa in April, will contribute to the Special Teams unit of Levar Woods. With Kicker Drew Stevens, Punter Rhys Dakin and returner Kaden Wetjen who return in 2025, Long Snapper remains the largest wildcard in the group that takes the season.

Iowa saw the departure of the Lange Snapper Luke Elkin, who was a steadfast for the Hawkeyes, appeared in 53 games combined in the past four seasons. He was named AFCA All-American in the first team in 2024.

The Hawkeyes return Ike Speltz at Long Snapper, but he has not yet appeared in a game. Worrell will add competition to perhaps one of the most undervalued jobs on the football field.

Worrell's father taught him how long to understand. He remembers that he looked at Indianapolis Colts Long Snapper Luke Rhodes on YouTube. In high school, Worrell realized that long understand may be his best chance of playing College Football.

I like how the only person you can blame, Worrell said about what he likes about long understanding. … Id say that I also like it, is self -improvement. The fact that I really get better myself. There is an immediate feedback as knowing: 'Was that good? Or was that bad? 'Because you know where the ball went as soon as you click it.

Worrell was the 11th-arranged long snapper in the 2020 class, according to Kohls, a site that arranges only kickers, gamblers and long snappers. A product from Dublin, Virginia, Worrell started his university career at Old Dominion, but never played in a match for the monarchs. His second university football program was Division II Emory & Henry, where he spent two seasons.

At that time, do Worrell imagine that he would come to the acc- or Big Ten level?

Not really, Worrell said. I mean, it was one of those things that I had the feeling that I was good enough to play at that level. It was just one of those things, I was just as insecure if I got a chance.

But he did. Worrell went to Boston College and played in 13 games as a long snapper in his only season with the Eagles.

Absolutely learned how to deal with myself, such as a snapper where you need a pre-snap routine and everything, Worrell said about his time at Boston College. Because you now have TV -time outs, so it is very different from the DII level.

“So it's a bit more a marathon than it is a sprint in terms of a football match, especially as a specialist. Because you probably play a game for 10 or 15, but you have to be ready and are on your way for those 10 to 15 plays. So you can get a million practice for your first to make sure it is good because it is being drained.

Utilizing the power of the Spirit is an important part of what Worrell does. Although there are clearly physical and technical aspects of the position, Worrell believes that long understanding is 90% mentally.

A quarterback is not going to throw the same pass every time, Worrell said. Even a kickers do not kick the same, apart from a knock (point after attempt), distance every time. But with a Snapper you understand it every time eight meters or 15 meters. So it's just one of those things, such as your process can trust.

Worrell is also invested in the weight space. He has pressed a bank 445 pounds and a capacity cleaned 325 pounds.

I want to be a power and conditioning coach when I'm done with football, Worrell said. So it's one of those things that I just always loved training and the gym in general. But I will say, I have noticed that the speed I have on my snaps would say, has been helped, in the absence of better words.

But before Worrell starts life after his career, he still has a upcoming ride with the Hawkeyes.

Just like super excited with the chance to come to Iowa, I said Worrell. The fact that you go to a place that is known for special teams. And having a coach as a coach (Levar) Woods and Coach (Kirk) Ferentz (that) really understand the importance, is so cool.

