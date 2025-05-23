Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic reaches semi -final on 38th birthday





The victory over Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday was Djokovic's first victory over Clay since completing the career 'Golden Slam' last summer at the Olympic Games in Paris. He is now within two victories of achieving his 100th ATP Tour level Singles Title – an achievement that is only achieved by Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in the Open Era. “Last year I played semi-final. Hopefully this year I can go at least one step further-that is the goal,” said Djokovic, who received a birthday cake after his interview on the field. “I think I play tennis really well. Today there was a lot of tension on the field.” Awencing his loss against Arnaldi was again a timely victory before his last attempt to win an outright record 25th Grand Slam title, with the French Open on Sunday. By beating the air and dropping an all -powerful roar, it was clear how much a victory was intended for Djokovic before the second SLAM of the year after an inconsistent start of the year. Immediate outputs in Madrid and Monte Carlo After the defeat in the Miami Open Final of March, Djokovic had left, in his own words, confronted with a “new reality” while insisting in creating more history at the dusk of his career. He made a solid start against 39th arranged Arnaldi, sailed by the first set after an early break, but the second set was more quirky. Djokovic broke down his racquet after 4-1 and seemed to feel some discomfort on the knee that required an operation last June. However, he reset admirable after unleashed his frustration on his racket. He quickly tore the set of Arnaldi's grip, and took five games in a row to win in one hour and 40 minutes before he received his cake and was sung by the crowd. “After the racket breaking, I found my optimum condition and balance mentally and emotional to be able to play my best tennis when it was most needed,” Djokovic added.

