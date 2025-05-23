Denmark beats Canada in a stunning quarterfinals upset at IIHF men's worlds





Herning-the third period of the World Hockey Championship Quarterfinal between Canada and Denmark was dominated by a team that surpassed his opponent 22-10 and a few game-breaking goals scored less than two minutes apart. But it was not a 28-way champion Canada, captain by Sidney Crosby and full of top NHL talent, which showed the murderer instinct on Thursday in a Rocking Jyske Bank Boxen Arena. Plucky Tournament Co-Gastheer Denmark, which needed a shootout victory on Germany on the last day of preliminary round action, just to reach the quarterfinals, canada abandoned a 2-1 victory of their home fans. Canada was eliminated despite the fact that he had a team with various players from his championship schedule on the 4 countries of this year, including Crosby, 2024 NHL MVP Nathan Mackinnon and goalkeeper Jordan Binnington. Because Canada was clinging to a one goal lead, the Danes goalkeeper Frederik Dichow passed away for an extra attacker with just under two minutes. The move was bearing fruit when Nikolaj Ehlers played in just his second game of the tournament after he came to Denmark after the elimination of the Winnipeg -Jets of the NHL play -offs, shot a shot that arose in Binnington. The Danes drove a wave of trust and completed the upset when Nick Oleesen took a rebound and scored over 49 seconds, so that Denmark sent to the semi -finals for the first time. Denmark is much of his victory thanks to Dichow, who stopped all 30 shots that he encountered during the first two periods to frustrate the Canadians and not to give his team a shortage of Swagger. Canada Outshot Denmark 18-4 alone in the first period. Canada defender Travis Sanheim finally solved Sanheim at 5:17 of the third period, but the Danes would not deteriorate. Binnington was called upon to make different rescues when Canada held on to his thin lead before the Danes finally broke through. Denmark seemed to open the score in the second period when Morten Poulsen scored on an escape, but the goal was rejected because of a glove pass. Dichow, a Montreal Canadiens Fifth-Round Pick in 2019 that plays for HV71 Jonkoping in Sweden, generally made 39 saves, while Binnington stopped 30 shots for Canada. Canada rolled in the quarterfinals after the first ending in group A, so that the provisional round was terminated with an emphatic 5-3 victory over co-guestheer Sweden in Stockholm. The Danes will be confronted on Saturday in the semi-finals on Saturday with Switzerland, which was routed 6-0 on Saturday with 6-0. The United States will compete against Sweden in the other semi -final. This report from the Canadian Press was first published on May 22, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/hockey-canada/denmark-beats-canada-in-stunning-quarterfinals-upset-at-iihf-men-s-worlds-1.2310537 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos