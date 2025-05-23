Shin Yoo-Bin (21, Korean Air), the bait of the ladies table tennis team, has two bronze meda secured.

Shin Yoo-Bin (21, Korean Air), the bait of the Tennis Team for Women's Table, has protected two bronze medals at the world championship.

Shin Yu-Bin held the pride of the Korean table tennis by winning the women's doubles and mixed double-sided quarterfinals at the 22nd of the World Championships of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which opened in Doha, Qatar on the 17th (Korea Time). According to the rules of the tournament, Shin Yu-Bin, who will be able to look for at least two bronze medals, will be able to look for two gold medals.

Shin Yoo-Bin, who participated in all three events of the ladies 'snubs, ladies' doubles and mixed Doubles, played this tournament in collaboration with her new partner Yuhan in the women's doubles and Lim Jong-Hoon in the mixed Doubles. He met a strong opponent in the quarterfinals and played a difficult game, but eventually continued to the semi -final after a fierce battle.

Shin Yu-Bin won the quarterfinals of the women's doubles at the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world championships, which opened in Doha, Qatar, and went to the semi-final to secure a bronze medal. Photo = Courtesy of Yonhap News

Together with Yuhan, Shin Yu-Bin World No. 1 Sakura Odo Satsuki-Yokoi from Japan, at the quarterfinals of the women's doubles in Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar, on the 22nd, with a game score of 3-1 (11-99-11111 11-6 18-16).

Jeon Ji-hee, who retired earlier, also seemed to have filled the gap brilliantly. Earlier, Shin Yu-Bin won a silver medal on the Durban World Championships 2023 together with Jeon Ji-hee, a gold medal on the 2022 Hangzhou Asian matches in the same year, and a bronze medal at the Women's team event at the 2024 Olympic Games.

It is a difficult match to see the world no. 1 Odosaski-Yokoy Sakura, which is in 30th place in the Women's Doubles World, who only worked for two months. However, those who already finished second in the women's doubles on the WTT -star Chennai Tournament in March had a considerable potential.

Shin Yu-Bin and Yoo Han-na lost two games after catching one match. After completing the three games with an 11-6 complete victory, however, he brought it until the end after 18-16 bloodshed to the fourth match and produced a wonderful victory.

Shin Yu-Bin won the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles at the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation (ITF) world championships, which opened in Doha, Qatar, and went on to the semi-final to secure a bronze medal. Photo = Courtesy of Yonhap News Photo = Courtesy of the Korea Table Tennis Association

Prior to the semi-finals of the women's doubles, Shin Yu-Bin also went to the semi-final by beating the game score Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng Qing (Taiwan) 3-2 (11-9 11-96-117-11-9) in the mixed double quarterfinals that were first held.

Shin Yu-Bin and Lim Jong-Hoon showed the strongest dignity of the world by catching one or two games smoothly. However, he was pushed to the edge of the cliff by specifying three to four games. With a backlog of 1-4 in five games, however, he scored six consecutive points to bring the atmosphere and eventually led to the victory of the game.

In the case of the world championships, bronze medals are awarded to all losers of the semi -finals, instead of a bronze medals in the semi -final. As a result, Shin Yu-Bin has protected at least two bronze medals in women's doubles and mixed doubles. She also wants to win a new world championship with Yuhan in women's doubles and Lim Jong-Hoon in mixed Doubles.

The only regret of Shin Yu-Bin in the tournament was that she had not conquered the Wall of World No. 1 Sun Ying-Sa (China) in the ladies' snacks. In the Women's Singles match for the third time on the 22nd, Shin Yu-Bin lost with a game score of 2-4 (8-11 11-7 6-115-115 12-10 10-12).

It was all the more regrettable that he met Sun Ying-Sa in the round of 16 for the second consecutive world championships after the 2023 Durban matches. Taking two games against Sun Ying-Sa, one of the world's strongest, and playing a draw compared to the previous confrontation was a harvest, even in the defeat.

In the meantime, Jang Woo-Jin (Sea) was eliminated in the Lords Singles round of 16 when he lost 3-4 (8-117-11-7 11-7 9-11-3 11-7 12-14) to Turules Moeregor (Sweden), and Ahn Jae-hyun won a game against Lebrun (France) (10-12 9-11 12-10 12-6 11-9) and went on to the quarter finals.

Ahn Jae-Hyun, who has become the only hope among Korean singles players, will play in the quarterfinals on the 24th against Hugo Calderano of Brazil.

[Kim Wonik, MK Sports Reporter]