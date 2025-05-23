Sports
Shin Yoo-Bin (21, Korean Air), the bait of the ladies table tennis team, has two bronze meda secured.
Shin Yoo-Bin (21, Korean Air), the bait of the Tennis Team for Women's Table, has protected two bronze medals at the world championship.
Shin Yu-Bin held the pride of the Korean table tennis by winning the women's doubles and mixed double-sided quarterfinals at the 22nd of the World Championships of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which opened in Doha, Qatar on the 17th (Korea Time). According to the rules of the tournament, Shin Yu-Bin, who will be able to look for at least two bronze medals, will be able to look for two gold medals.
Shin Yoo-Bin, who participated in all three events of the ladies 'snubs, ladies' doubles and mixed Doubles, played this tournament in collaboration with her new partner Yuhan in the women's doubles and Lim Jong-Hoon in the mixed Doubles. He met a strong opponent in the quarterfinals and played a difficult game, but eventually continued to the semi -final after a fierce battle.
Together with Yuhan, Shin Yu-Bin World No. 1 Sakura Odo Satsuki-Yokoi from Japan, at the quarterfinals of the women's doubles in Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar, on the 22nd, with a game score of 3-1 (11-99-11111 11-6 18-16).
Jeon Ji-hee, who retired earlier, also seemed to have filled the gap brilliantly. Earlier, Shin Yu-Bin won a silver medal on the Durban World Championships 2023 together with Jeon Ji-hee, a gold medal on the 2022 Hangzhou Asian matches in the same year, and a bronze medal at the Women's team event at the 2024 Olympic Games, and he also showed good performance with Yuone and at his Mintste, which again with Yuanste, which is also a performance with Yuanste and also at YUUHOULTS with a performance with Yuanste and also at YUUHOULSTS with YOULESST and that it was a performance with Yuanste with Yuanste and also at Yuone with Yeone, and at Yuanste with a performance with Yuanste, and that it was also a performance with Yuanste with Yuanste, which was also a performance with Yuanste with Yuanste, which was also a performance with Yuanste and also at YULANABANT, and at his mandone. Safe.
It is a difficult match to see the world no. 1 Odosaski-Yokoy Sakura, which is in 30th place in the Women's Doubles World, who only worked for two months. However, those who already finished second in the women's doubles on the WTT -star Chennai Tournament in March had a considerable potential.
Shin Yu-Bin and Yoo Han-na lost two games after catching one match. After completing the three games with an 11-6 complete victory, however, he brought it until the end after 18-16 bloodshed to the fourth match and produced a wonderful victory.
Prior to the semi-finals of the women's doubles, Shin Yu-Bin also went to the semi-final by beating the game score Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng Qing (Taiwan) 3-2 (11-9 11-96-117-11-9) in the mixed double quarterfinals that were first held.
Shin Yu-Bin and Lim Jong-Hoon showed the strongest dignity of the world by catching one or two games smoothly. However, he was pushed to the edge of the cliff by specifying three to four games. With a backlog of 1-4 in five games, however, he scored six consecutive points to bring the atmosphere and eventually led to the victory of the game.
In the case of the world championships, bronze medals are awarded to all losers of the semi -finals, instead of a bronze medals in the semi -final. As a result, Shin Yu-Bin has protected at least two bronze medals in women's doubles and mixed doubles. She also wants to win a new world championship with Yuhan in women's doubles and Lim Jong-Hoon in mixed Doubles.
The only regret of Shin Yu-Bin in the tournament was that she had not conquered the Wall of World No. 1 Sun Ying-Sa (China) in the ladies' snacks. In the Women's Singles match for the third time on the 22nd, Shin Yu-Bin lost with a game score of 2-4 (8-11 11-7 6-115-115 12-10 10-12).
It was all the more regrettable that he met Sun Ying-Sa in the round of 16 for the second consecutive world championships after the 2023 Durban matches. Taking two games against Sun Ying-Sa, one of the world's strongest, and playing a draw compared to the previous confrontation was a harvest, even in the defeat.
In the meantime, Jang Woo-Jin (Sea) was eliminated in the Lords Singles round of 16 when he lost 3-4 (8-117-11-7 11-7 9-11-3 11-7 12-14) to Turules Moeregor (Sweden), and Ahn Jae-hyun (France), but won a game) but won a gay, but won a game), but won), but won), but won), but won a game game), but welded a game), but won), but won a game game), but won a game game), but won a game game), but won a game against Lebrunance). (10-12-9 (10-12-9 (10-12-9 (10-12-9 (10-12-9 (10-12-9 (10-12-3 (10-12-9 (10-12-3 (10-12-3 (10-12) 12-6 11-9) and went on to the quarter finals.
Ahn Jae-Hyun, who has become the only hope among Korean singles players, will play in the quarterfinals on the 24th against Hugo Calderano of Brazil.
[Kim Wonik, MK Sports Reporter]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mk.co.kr/en/sports/11324550
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The chief of the national police was suspected of having twinned the protected organization of Jokowi concerning the alleged false diploma
- Manchester United informs football staff of dismissal risk 48 hours after the final loss of the Europa League
- Kid Cudi Testing arrives at Diddy testimony
- Donald Trump warns Apple 25% price if iPhones are made in “India or anywhere else”
- The UK, France and Canada have condemned Israel's expanded offensive in Gaza. #BBCNews
- PM Modi Northeast went from the border to leading growth
- American ambassador in Trkiye, Tom Barrack, appointed special envoy to Syria
- The wife of the conservative advisor imprisoned for Southport Tweet helped obtain British citizenship for the family of the Nigerian general practitioner who greets her as the “most kind person I know”
- Labubu sales were suspended at the UK store after reporting on the fight.
- T20 competitions play a crucial role in the Cricket Ecosystem of India, but they are taken for granted
- 3 Cardiologists and researchers from “Super Agen” on how to live longer and healthier than takeout
- Peace speaks that Merz calls Xi Jinping to facilitate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia